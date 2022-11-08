Airbnb says GST change would stifle economic recovery and cost NZ $500m year

Airbnb and Uber have baulked at a proposal designed to better tax the “gig economy”.

Airbnb says a Government proposal to force it to levy GST on accommodation bookings made through its service would stifle the country’s economic recovery and cost the economy up to $500 million a year.

The Government announced in August that riding-sharing services such as Uber and online accommodation providers such as Airbnb would need to levy GST on fares and bookings from April 2024 under a proposed law change.

But both companies said in submissions just released by Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure select committee that the rule change would be unfair.

The committee will begin hearing oral submissions on the proposed tax changes on Wednesday.

Airbnb said in its written submission that requiring it to levy GST on bookings would amount to an unfair new tax on tourism that would “stifle Aotearoa’s economic recovery at a time when tourism operators across the sector are suffering and borders have only just reopened”.

“If the proposal to impose GST on all platform accommodation bookings is implemented, modelling based on the Oxford Economics Report predicts up to a $0.5 billion decrease to New Zealand’s GDP which would have otherwise been generated from tourists staying in Airbnb listings,” it said.

Uber has had a separate battle on its hands since last month after four of its drivers were ruled to be employees.

Airbnb said travellers “often make travel decisions based on price” and the economic impact of the extra GST would be felt most in the regions where traditional accommodation options were more limited and in areas that were heavily dependent on tourism.

Uber said that requiring it to levy GST on fares would create “major practical and operational complexities” for the company and its drivers and would result in “significant additional costs” being passed on to consumers.

Most Airbnb owners and Uber drivers do not need to levy GST directly themselves as their incomes from the “gig economy” usually fall under the $60,000 threshold above which the self-employed and other businesses need to register for and levy GST.

That has raised the question of whether the gig-economy companies themselves should be required to levy the tax on the services provided through their platforms.

Announcing the proposed tax change in August, Revenue Minister David Parker said there was a question of fairness at stake.

“The traditional suppliers of services do charge GST on their services, while people earning revenue in the platform economy may not.”

“This can give them an advantage over traditional suppliers,” he said.

Inland Revenue has estimated that the GST changes would be likely to bring in an extra $47m a year for the Government.

But PWC tax partner Eugen Trombitas has forecast they would raise at least $100m a year, which he assumed would feed through into higher prices for Airbnb accommodation and Uber trips.

Uber said the rule change would not create a level playing field as the $60,000 GST threshold would continue to apply elsewhere in the economy “with only certain platforms being targeted by the proposals due to the perception that these platforms can take on the tax liability and the role of the tax collector/administrator with relative ease”.

“This creates a distortion, meaning there will not be a level playing field within the transport services sector, or indeed across the broader economy,” it said.

Uber has had a separate regulatory battle on its hands that could have tax implications for the business since last month, when the Employment Court ruled that four of its drivers were employees, and not self-employed.

The tax changes explained

What‘s happening to Uber and Airbnb?

The Government is proposing that, from April 2024, ride-sharing services such as Uber and online accommodation services such as Airbnb should levy GST on their fares and bookings.

Inland Revenue describes such businesses as “platform economy” companies and they are sometimes also described as being involved in the “gig economy”.

The rules change will apply to other platform economy companies, but Uber and Airbnb are understood to be the big two that will be affected.

Don’t we pay GST on Uber trips and Airbnb bookings already?

It depends.

Those services are technically provided by the drivers or the accommodation hosts themselves.

Like any self-employed person or contractor, they only need to register for GST and remit GST to Inland Revenue if they have an annual turnover of more than $60,000, otherwise their services can be free of GST.

People providing services through the platform economy, including Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts, will often fall under that revenue threshold, IR notes.

Indeed, many may limit their income to just under $60,000 simply to make sure they are under the threshold.

It is understood the majority of Uber drivers and Airbnb hosts in New Zealand are not GST registered.

So what’s changing?

The new tax treatment will treat Uber more like a giant taxi company or Airbnb as if it was one giant hotel chain.

They will need to levy GST on the services ordered through their platforms, regardless of whether the individual supplier has had to register for GST.

A minor caveat is that Airbnb may not need to levy GST on some Airbnb rentals where hosts are letting out a room in their main home and benefit from a specific exemption.

Why the change?

Revenue Minister David Parker argues the new regime will be fairer to the likes of taxi firms and motels which could be undercut by drivers and hosts in the “platform economy” who fall under the GST threshold.

The Government has previously forced overseas-based digital services companies including Netflix and Spotify to levy GST on their subscription charges and later closed a GST “loophole” on small purchases made from overseas websites.

The platform-economy switch continues this tax tidy up and, like those other GST changes, brings New Zealand into line with recommendations from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

So have Uber and Airbnb been avoiding GST to date?

No, it wouldn’t be fair to say that.

They have been levying GST on the fees they charge their drivers and hosts, which is how they make their money.

But, of course, they would have benefited indirectly from the GST-free status of some those “customers”, so the change would seem bad news for them.

Will this increase the cost of Uber trips and Airbnb stays?

Probably, yes. The law of supply and demand dictates that a portion of the extra GST is likely to be passed on to customers, but not usually the whole amount.

The size of the flow-though will depend on how customers and providers react to changing prices, which is determined by what economists call the “elasticities of supply and demand”.

Anything else I need to know?

Yes, if you are providing services through one of these platform economy companies and are not registered for GST.

People in that position will not need to go to the bother of registering for GST to offset the GST they have paid on supplies against the GST that will be levied by their platform provider from 2024.

Instead, their platform provider will be required to return just over half of the ‘GST’ they collect, to them, as a proxy for the input tax offset they would otherwise be able to claim, and those platform providers will only on-send the remainder to IR.

The rule change could get complicated for the likes of bigger businesses that may be providing services through such platforms, for example motels that might be letting out some of their rooms through Airbnb.

So they will be able to opt out of the new regime and continue to levy GST themselves instead.