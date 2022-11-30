Car company launches city's first car share scheme

Tony Bowater of Bowater Toyota, who is launching the Toyota Mobility Project, an app driven car share scheme in Nelson using hybrid, electric and low emission vehicles.

It might seem counter-intuitive for a company that sells cars to encourage people to rent one, or think of walking or biking to work instead.

But Bowater Toyota said times have changed.

The car company in Nelson has launched the city’s first car share scheme, offering people one of 12 cars at the dealership – including one electric and six hybrid – to hire out for as little as an hour.

Chief executive Tony Bowater said demand for hybrid cars had “sky-rocketed”. But so too had the cost of living.

READ MORE:

* How the Govt's switch to buying EVs could make them cheaper for all of us

* NZ Police has only one hybrid car out of 3000, despite government's climate goals

* Car 101: automotive acronyms you need to know in 2019



People couldn’t always afford to buy the car they wanted, and people who could, didn’t always need to use it much, or need one as big, Bowater said.

The company’s new Mobility Project gave people access to late model, safe, economic, environmentally-friendly vehicles at a point in time that they only need it, rather than maybe they might want it,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tony Bowater, chief executive of Bowater Toyota, says the Nelson car company’s car share scheme aims to help people including those who can’t afford to buy a new car, want to cut their carbon footprint, or only need a car for the odd job or weekend trip.

“It enables people to think of public transport, to think of biking, to think of walking to work, on the understanding that if there was an emergency, and they needed to go and help family or friends or do something in a hurry, they can access a vehicle 24/7 ... without them having to break the bank to own a $50,000 car, a $30,000 car or a $10,000 car.”

The scheme was a “click and collect” service, whereby users could unlock a vehicle via the “Toyota Mobility NZ” app.

People downloading the app on their phone would be asked to provide photo ID, details of a driver’s licence and credit or debit card, and could then book and collect a car from the dealership at Achilles Ave.

There were nine cars to choose from that cost between $15-$30 an hour – six standard hybrid cars, an electric car, a low emission petrol car, and a ute.

Three “VIP” cars were available to pre-approved customers, costing between $50 and $75 an hour.

Fuel was included in the price for a vehicle booked for under two hours and travelling under 70kms.

People driving further or for longer, would have the cost of extra fuel deducted from their account or charged to their card, unless they brought the vehicle back refuelled.

The scheme could benefit people who needed a car to do anything from a half hour job, to towing a boat for a weekend, Bowater said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff If you want to rent a car by the hour rather than buying one outright a new app in Nelson might be for you.

“It might be that rather than having two cars in your family, you have one, and then you can access this type of system for the times that you need that extra one.”

Car share schemes operate elsewhere in New Zealand, with “Cityhop” in eight centres, “Zilch” in Christchurch and Auckland, and “Mevo” in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington.

Bowater said any car share company wanting to set up in Nelson would have to bring in a fleet of vehicles, whereas this project used cars that were already here; 12 of the dealership’s 28 “demonstrators”, used for test drives.

The pilot might offer more electric vehicles if demand required, he said.

The company also aimed to open two of its electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to the public, almost doubling the EV charging capacity in the central city.

The business had installed two DC charging units, outside its car yards at Halifax St and Vanguard St, which it hoped to make available to the public before Christmas.

Mark Gilbert, chairman of Drive Electric, welcomed any business that was providing charging services to the public, with New Zealand in “desperate need” of more public charging infrastructure.

But car sharing schemes would “ideally” use zero emissions electric vehicles, he said.

“While petrol hybrid cars usually produce fewer emissions than equivalent conventional petrol vehicles when in use, many of the world's automakers have committed to a fully electric future. Many see hybrids as an interim technology, as they still use petrol.”