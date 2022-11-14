Here's what it's really like to leave Auckland for a life in the regions

Michael Andrew was able to move from Auckland to Raglan because he can work remotely.

Michael Andrew doesn’t think he’ll ever return to the office after he, his wife and baby left Auckland to move to the coastal Waikato town of Raglan after the pandemic.

The editor of permaculture and homesteading magazine NZ Lifestyle Block had extended family in the town, and had bought a plot of land there two years earlier, so the family were already visiting on the weekends.

He said the move was an excellent one.

“I live in an off-grid cottage on a farm, so I'm more connected with the subject matter of my magazine. It's also incredibly peaceful and beautiful, the perfect environment for my baby to grow up in,” he said.

“We hope to build a house on our land at some point, so living in the area will make it easier when we finally break ground. We rent a house not far from our land in the meantime.”

Most of the jobs he had pre-pandemic required him to work from the office or out in the field.

But now that he can work from the comfort of his cottage, he only travels to the Auckland office once or twice a month.

Rob Stock / Stuff Perpetual Guardian has been a champion of the four day week (video first published in 2020).

“I won't return to the office full-time, but I'll definitely look at working in a local shared office or colab space if the right one pops up,” he said.

Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said more and more people had been moving to the region dubbed the “lifestyle capital” for that reason.

“We’ve seen more people moving to our region, not only because of flexibility of jobs, but because the bigger cities are becoming more expensive to live in, they’re crowded and people want a better lifestyle.

“There are still quite a few people trickling in from the bigger centres, and some coming back from overseas.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari says more people had been moving to the region dubbed the ‘lifestyle capital’.

The increasing prevalence of remote work had also allowed people working to work for a business in a different part of the country.

Working remotely not only gave people more career opportunities, but it also gave employees a better lifestyle, he said.

“There is a lot more flexibility than there has ever been in the past.”

Stats NZ data released last month showed Auckland’s population decreased 0.5% in the year ended June 2022, the second year in a row the city has shrunk.

Northland had the biggest population increase out of all the regions, with a 1.3% increase in the year to June 2022, on top of a 2.2% increase in 2021.

Bay of Plenty and Tasman both increased 1.1% in the year to June 2022, and Waikato was up 1%.

Patrick McVeigh from consultancy MartinJenkins said how people worked was still going through a process of change and disruption, and it would be difficult to say when a “new normal” had been reached.

However, the ability to work remotely was likely to continue to be a feature of the future of work. Workers and employers had both changed their expectations, which would reinforce this trend, he said.

“Covid has created increased opportunities to work remotely and in the regions, but this opportunity isn’t available to all workers and this could create inequities.”

It could also affect a person’s career, because work was essentially social exercise, he said, and many of the skills needed for the future of work required collaboration and connection.

“As remote working increases, we will need to find new ways of connecting, collaborating and building social capital. Without this there could be impact on career development and progression, particularly for younger workers, as they lose opportunities to engage and learn from others and build networks.”

There were also other practical factors that could affect a person’s decision to move to a different region, including housing availability and affordability, access to education and services, employment opportunities for partners, connectivity and a connection to broader economic conditions.