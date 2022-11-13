Eat My Lunch founder opens NZ's first alcohol-free bottle shop

Curious AF Drinks founder, Lisa King, discusses why she decided to open New Zealand's first alcohol-free bottle shop.

Alcohol-free drinks company Curious AF has opened what it calls the country’s first alcohol free bottle shop.

The alternative spirits maker had a pop-up shop as part of the ‘Dry July’ movement but has decided to make a store permanent, moving into a new premise in Ponsonby, following strong consumer demand.

Founder Lisa King, who also started founded social enterprise Eat My Lunch in 2015, said sales for alcohol-free drinks had taken off significantly since the business launched almost two years ago.

Her own sales were up 170% on last year, she said.

Non-alcoholic drinks designed to mimic the taste of spirits, wines and beer without the alcohol content is an emerging drinks category globally. Sales have skyrocketed over the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic, with global sales surpassing $3 billion in last year, according to Nielsen.

Alcohol-free bottle shops have come to be considered mainstream in places like London and New York, and soaring sales for sophisticated non-alcoholic drinks have garnered the attention of soft drinks giants as the global consumption of alcohol has continued to fall.

Last week Keurig Dr Pepper bought a US$50m NZ$83m) minority stake in the United States’ number one non-alcoholic beer maker, Athletic Brewing.

Drinks giant Diageo has bought into Seedlip and last year Pernod Ricard bought non-alcoholic gin brand Ceder’s. Popular Kiwi RTD brand Pals recently launched a zero alcohol drink.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Lisa King says non-alcoholic drinks are having a moment.

Global alcohol companies are already moving to make their own non-alcoholic beverages, and soft drink companies are increasingly taking notice.

King said Curious AF had been fielding interest from drink companies, interested in taking a stake in the company. It was in the middle of discussions and could not share details.

“You’d think it would be alcohol companies that would feel [threatened] - they are all definitely looking at getting into non-alc. But it is actually the soft drink companies, the Cokes and the likes, because traditionally if people didn’t want to drink alcohol they’d have a Coke or Sprite,” King said.

Curious AF is produced and canned in Auckland’s Whenuapai, making about 30,000 litres each month. It is stocked in Air New Zealand’s Koru Lounge and was growing its number of stockist restaurants, bars and hospitality venues, she said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The Curious AF bottle shop plans to open in Ponsonby on Friday.

Its Ponsonby bottle shop would open on Friday, selling its own range of gin and tonics, vodka spritz and margaritas, as well as global brands it deemed best in the market.

King said the business planned to launch into California next year before pushing further into other American states.

“What we’ve realised is that the expectations of consumers and customers are miles ahead of the market. Restaurants and bars are only just cottoning on to this.

“When we started almost two years ago there weren’t many available products, there wasn’t a clear section for it in the supermarkets, and now we are starting to see dedicated sections for non-alc products. There are more options, more and more brands coming into the market and I think a lot of that is meeting what consumers are expecting,” King said.

The entrepreneur said she started Curious AF in November 2020 in response to comments she would get from peers when turning down an alcoholic beverage. She has a background in corporate marketing and has worked for some of the world’s largest fast moving consumer goods brands including PepsiCo, Wattie’s and Cadbury’s.

About 4% of all drinks sold globally were alcohol-free drinks, King said.

She said Curious AF’s biggest customer base was those who wanted to moderate their alcohol intake as opposed to those that did not drink alcohol.

“It is an emerging category, but the trend has been there for a while, it is just that everyone is starting to wake up to it, and it is at the point where it is going to explode and become normal.”