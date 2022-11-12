Pallet of Countdown mixed bean cans mislabelled as chickpeas

Countdown's Macro chickpeas have been labelled incorrectly. They are in fact a four bean mix inside.

Picture this – you’ve just got home after a long day, you’re cooking dinner for yourself and your significant other, and you open a can of chickpeas to find they are in fact, not chickpeas.

This potential dinner disaster could affect people who have purchased what they thought were Countdown’s Macro canned chickpeas this week, but were in fact mixed beans due to a labelling issue.

A Countdown spokesperson said “there does appear to be some mislabelled mixed beans cans across the country”.

Quality assurance staff were investigating, and customers who found mislabelled cans could contact Countdown’s call centre, she said.

She could not say how many cans of beans and chickpeas were affected because the issue was still under investigation.

Neil Heffer, Wattie’s managing director in New Zealand, said it was not a common occurrence.

"Our hard-working manufacturing team at Wattie’s produces millions of products each year and it is extremely rare to experience an issue such as this.

"Only one pallet of product was affected and we have apologised to consumers who have reached out to us. If anyone else has one of these cans, we ask them to get in touch as soon as possible."

The mix-up comes a month after a Waikato woman bought a 12-can pack of Wattie’s tinned spaghetti for $18.90 during a shop at Costco in Auckland, only to get home and find only one can actually had spaghetti in it.

Costco Wholesale Australia and New Zealand managing director Patrick Noone said some units of Wattie's Spaghetti 12x420g were mislabelled, and contained Wattie's Big Red Soup.

The consumer quickly contacted Wattie’s, who apologised for the problem and offered a full refund.