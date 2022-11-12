2000 jobs on offer: Recruiters face battle with Australia for applicants

Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni says the Ministry of Social Development needs to prepare for an anticipated rise in unemployment.

More than 2000 jobs were on offer at a job fair in Auckland on Friday, but employers were not optimistic about filling them.

The job fair, held at Mt Smart Stadium, featured industry representatives from hospitality, construction and health services hoping to entice applicants.

Fulton Hogan talent acquisition lead Jess Rohr​ said it was harder to recruit this year than any other year she has experienced.

“Previously we had almost an endless candidate pool to recruit from. But now given the shortage of the market and people leaving the country there is a lot more competition we have to work with,” she said.

Transport, truck drivers, and general labourers were the most hotly required roles, but jobs were vacant “all over” the construction industry, she said.

By far the biggest difficulty faced by recruiters was the temptation of Australia, she said.

Supplied Fulton Hogan talent acquisition lead Jess Rohr says it is harder to recruit staff this year than any other she has experienced.

“With the cost of living going up and the likes of Australia paying a lot more, it is a really attractive option. So we are having to increase our packages for people coming in to compete with Australia,” she said.

2degrees customer operations manager Syad Sajir​ agreed the current recruitment environment was “really tough”.

“We are recruiting for multiple roles and have multiple vacancies. Despite the people we are hiring every month, we are still not able to meet our targetted quota for recruitment,” he said.

While competition with other businesses had always been a factor, the battle for staff had become fiercer, he said.

“The pool of people we can recruit from has narrowed down significantly. We are getting fewer applications now. A role that last year would have got many applications is now receiving two-thirds less,” he said.

Pullman hotel talent and culture adviser Lily Li​ said the hospitality industry was also facing recruitment issues.

“Recruiting is really hard. There is not many people, we are competing with other hotels the difficulty has definitely increased from previous years,” Li​ said.

Stephanie Pene​, operations lead recruitment at Social Labour Supply, said the company was focused on bringing Maori and Pasifika workers into stable employment in the construction industry.

The bulk of employees usually came through the Ministry of Social Development and Corrections, but this pool of employees was also being poached by Australia, she said.

Supplied Stephanie Pene, operations lead recruitment at Social Labour Supply says she understands why New Zealand workers are tempted to make the jump over to Australia.

“Australia has much more pay, and we are losing a lot of workers over the ditch. With rising cost of living and inflation even more people are looking over to Australia, which creates barriers for us.

“I’m a single mum, I have two kids so I know how hard it is to make ends meet right now. Our company is working hard to help our employees keep a positive mindset even though the situation is tough,” she said.

Some employers in industries like healthcare, which has some of the most high-profile struggles with staffing shortages, were turning to technology

Platforms for Good spokesperson Amy Stone​ said a lack of workers was an issue that technology could help to solve.

Her platform,MyCare.co.nz, connects people who need in-home care to part-time support workers.

Supplied Platforms for Good spokesperson Amy Stone says technology can help mobilise workers in industry facing an employee shortfall.

The MyCare platform had unearthed a “hidden workforce” that was able to fill some gaps in in-home carers, she said.

“We are recruiting stay-at-home mums, semi-retired people, students looking for part-time work in the health industry. Contrary to what other people in our industry are saying we have not had the same problems with recruitment,” Stone​ said.

There are currently 14,000 workers signed up to the MyCare platform and it is bringing on a further 100 a month, she said.

Using technology and flexible working arrangements could be a way to fill roles across many industries that needed staff, not just health care, she said.

“Technology is a great enabler. Because we are a technology company we have found that our tech helps people to get into work far quicker than they would through traditional channels,” she said.

A person could potentially sign up to MyCare, have their identity verified, be police vetted and working in a job all within 24 hours, she said.