Buying 12 houses in a pandemic: One man's move from personal trainer to property investor

CoreLogic head of research Nick Goodall describes some of the things that could make the property market downturn worse.

Michael Burge bought a dozen properties during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking his portfolio from five homes to 17, and he launched his own real estate consultancy.

Despite many factors working against investors, including falling house prices, stalled rents, and rising interest rates, Burge said his balance sheet remained strong.

While the value of his portfolio has taken a hit, Burge said he would avoid any forced sales because his purchases were made with cash flow in mind, and all made enough on rent to cover mortgage repayments and run at a surplus.

That was not the case for many other investors, he said.

The “cash flow principle” went ignored by the majority of investors, particularly mums and dads, and Burge said there would be forced sales from this group in the next couple of years.

“There are very few investors like myself who buy like it is a business, where it has the cash flow and has the value add.”

He said many investors had bought in urban centres when prices were far lower, enjoyed massive capital gains, and thought they could do the same thing again.

So they would buy another “home-like” property in bigger cities, but prices were now so high, and rental income so low by comparison, the rentals would lose money – a factor they may have ignored.

Supplied Property investor Michael Burge started Real Estate Consulting NZ just as Covid-19 hit, and advised clients to buy when others were pulling back.

“The problem with New Zealand is we have been so lazy with our investing because we’ve had such strong capital gains.

“It’s kind of like, ‘Oh, I’ll just buy whatever, and it’s going to go up in price. If it costs me $100 to own for the next 10 years who cares? Because it’s going to go up $1m – but that’s just a very bad attitude to have on-scale and at times like this.

“Anyone who has bought roughly like that, they are going to be hit the worst, the earliest.”

If someone bought a rental that lost money at low interest rates, at high interest rates the situation would be “disgusting” – especially as the loss of mortgage interest deductibility was phased in.

“There’s going to be a lot of pain for people.

“Cash flow is king, it always is, it always will be, and at times like this it is cash flow that is going to save people.”

“To me what happens to property values – I really don’t care, as long as the cash flow is coming in and my debt is being serviced, and I am able to live comfortably.”

Burge said he welcomed the fall in prices, because the situation got out of hand.

Supplied Michael Burge said he focused on undervalued properties that he could renovate and rent out, this property was his tenth.

He said by the later parts of last year, prices were so high, he could not find any homes to recommend to clients, because rental yields simply would not justify the prices.

Burge was among those who secured the record-low home loan rates of the Covid-era in the low 2% range.

Despite some of these terms having six months left, in the middle of the year he broke a number of them and re-fixed at the higher rate of 5.15%.

“I knew my cash flow was still good at that interest rate, but I knew at 6%, 7%, 8% it wouldn’t be, so I kind of tried to be proactive at that.

Supplied This Rotorua Home was the fourth Burge bought and renovated.

“I got a lot of flack from people.

“But I saw it as, I’m going to solidify that, I’ve got at least decent cash flow for the next year or two.”

A two-year fixed rate currently sits about 6.2%, and with more increases to the official cash rate expected at the end of the month, they were likely to climb higher, he said.

Burge opted for two-year terms because he wanted to see through the next general election, which would have massive implications for investors.

National has pledged to scrap Labour’s phase-out of mortgage interest deductibility, which would result in many investors losing the ability to deduct interest costs from rental income for tax purposes progressively over the next three years.

The Government’s move made many investors’ de facto playbook, to take on large debts in order to subtract interest payments from rental income and then cash in on capital gains, no longer feasible.

Burge said the loss of interest deductibility, combined with higher interest rates, could prove to be a breaking point for investors who had overly leveraged themselves​.

He said his cash flows remained healthy up to about 7.5%, with things getting hairy at 8%.

How you buy a dozen properties during a pandemic

Burge started Real Estate Consulting NZ at the start of Covid, with most of his clients coming through Facebook and Instagram.

Up to that point investing was something he had done on the side, and he had bought five properties, cataloguing the purchases and renovations on social media.

While many were predicting the kind of house price falls a pandemic might be expected to bring, Burge saw things differently.

He knew rock-bottom interest rates would encourage buying, and the relaxation of restrictions on how much investors could borrow would only add to that.

“They also deferred people’s mortgage payments, so I knew there wouldn’t be any real financial stress on anyone who really, in any other world, would have been.

“It was the recipe for things to go crazy.”

He left the fitness industry and said his consultancy was an instant success, buoyed by a strong social media following, and the Tauranga gym he worked at was frequented by some of the city’s most affluent.

He started shopping around for himself too.

“Once they started printing money and dropping interest rates, and relaxing LVR rules, that released a lot more equity to just keep buying.

“So those five turned into six, seven, eight, then you’ve got cash coming in from the business, then those prices are going up.

“So it was a combination of cash from the business and improved equity as they dropped interest rates and prices started to go up.”

Burge said his most successful clients came to him at the start of Covid-19 with three properties.

“I suggest to them to sell one, and they ended up after 18 months getting up to 10, and they’re 27, 28 years old.”