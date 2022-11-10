Emergency services to get $1.4 billion communications network

The Public Safety Network is designed to provide a common network for emergency services across the country.

Emergency workers including police, firefighters and ambulance drivers will get a new $1.4 billion communications network that should reduce the risk of rescues being held up as a result of them dropping out of coverage.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins said the Public Safety Network would provide a unified digital radio network and “greatly improved mobile broadband access” for 35,000 emergency workers and volunteers.

State-owned enterprise Kordia and Christchurch technology company Tait Communications will build a nationwide digital radio network to replace an analogue service that Hipkins said was “getting past its best”.

Spark and Vodafone have formed a joint venture that will separately give emergency services priority access to their cellular networks and allow them to roam across both networks.

That will mean that emergency workers will get priority making and receiving calls, for example if mobile networks become clogged with traffic in the aftermath of an earthquake.

The two components of the Public Safety Network will cost $1.4b to build and operate over 10 years and will involve rolling out new radios for use by workers and in vehicles.

“The new network will serve our front line emergency responders for decades to come,” Hipkins said.

Spark and Vodafone said in a joint statement that their Hourua joint venture would be able to turn on the priority cellular service around the middle of next year.

Kordia chief executive Shaun Rendell said it would be responsible for installing infrastructure and

maintaining more than 450 radio sites.

The digital radio network is expected to start operating in 2024.

The National government in 2013 scrapped a previous plan to spend at least $150m extending the police secure digital radio network beyond the three main centres after Police and the Treasury had drawn up a business case for a ''whole-of-government'' network operated by a public-private partnership.

Then Police deputy commissioner Viv Rickard indicated cost had been a factor in that decision.

Wellington telecommunications company TeamTalk cautioned in 2011 that digital radio networks could have some drawbacks for firefighters, saying signals could suddenly cut out once people moved out of coverage, rather than providing a warning of that by gradually fading away.