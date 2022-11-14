National body seeks venue solution in wake of Clubs of Marlborough closure

Clubs NZ chief executive Larry Graham at an association conference at the Clubs of Marlborough in 2009.

A national body guiding clubs such as the closing Clubs of Marlborough hopes the purpose-built venue can be salvaged for the community.

Clubs NZ chief executive Larry Graham said he was saddened but not surprised to learn the combined clubs in Blenheim, one of the oldest in the country, had gone into voluntary receivership due to a multimillion-dollar debt and declining income.

The doors were set to close for good on Sunday evening, leaving about 50 staffers unemployed. Some sectional clubs had already been in to collect their belongings, while the restaurant upstairs was packed on Thursday night, the day after the news broke.

Anthony Phelps/Stuff David Turner helps the bridge club pack up their belongings from the Clubs of Marlborough on Thursday morning.

Graham said on Friday he wanted to see the complex stay available for community use, and was keen to discuss possible solutions with the Marlborough District Council. The $18m complex was purpose-built in 2007 with rooms designed for the needs of each club, from the shooting range to the indoor bowls, as well as a gymnasium, restaurant and the RSA Lounge.

“We need the council to say, ‘let’s bring people together and make this work again’,” Graham said.

“You can’t turn the money thing around, unless someone writes a cheque, and that’s not going to happen. Someone’s got to be paid, the debt has to be settled.

“But that club has it all ... it would be a real lost opportunity for Blenheim to lose that place.”

Anthony Phelps/Stuff The Clubs of Marlborough had undergone many changes since the 2020 restructure but still succumbed to its debt.

Several people had already suggested asking the council to buy the property for the clubs. However, Graham thought it would be better if the venue remained in some kind of community ownership.

“It would be awesome for the club to try to reinvent itself some other way, and particularly in that building.”

A council spokesperson acknowledged on Friday there were “lots of ideas out there” about the future of the venue but said it was too early to say whether the council could step in to help.

The council would be briefed this week and would watch the work of the receivers closely. The Marlborough Events Centre next door was run by the council, in partnership with the ASB Theatre on the other side of the Clubs building, and both were operating as normal, but the council had no direct interest in the Clubs.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Marlborough Events Centre, at the right of the Clubs of Marlborough building, is run by the Marlborough District Council.

Marlborough would still host several club tournaments next year, including the 2023 South Island Men’s Golf Tournament in February, with 180 participants, Graham said.

“That will still go ahead, we’re working through options for that. It just won’t be hosted by the Clubs of Marlborough,” Graham said.

Clubs NZ was an association that provided guidance and support to its 300 member clubs and their 300,000 members nationwide, co-ordinating tournaments and giving members reciprocal rights at any of the member clubs.

The Clubs of Marlborough was one of very few club venues at that calibre which made it a favourite for hosting tournaments and the annual Clubs NZ conference, Graham said.

However, he said he struggled to work with its management committee, particularly in recent years. Clubs NZ had been trying to help it towards profitability for years, but its advice was not always followed, he said.

Even before a consultant’s report called for governance changes in 2020, Graham said he had offered ideas and changes to help overcome the outstanding $5m of debt, but was “politely told to let them get on with it”.

Graham believed a “disturbing” and “aggressive” members’ meeting in July 2020, in which a coup against then-president Jason Clouston failed, had put a lot of members off regularly visiting the Clubs, and the quality of service suffered from high turnover of staff.

“We do often see this in some clubs, because they’re non-profit and it’s hard to get quality and competent governors.”

Graham wanted to see minimum qualifications for club board members become mandatory, as it was in Australia.

“The club industry remains one a few community-owned facilities where you can still have a beer and a punt and take your family down ... And there are still clubs that serve their community brilliantly,” he said, pointing to Hornby Club in Christchurch which recently opened a new complex designed to attract the next generation.

“But they have to have business minds around it, and any ego is going to erode it.”