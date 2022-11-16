How the average work day has changed over the past 10 years

Simon Della Barca spent 21 years working “crazy hours” in a kitchen. He now works four-days a week in a flexible working arrangement. His changing work life reflects a pattern in the way New Zealand working has changed.

In his working life, Simon Della Barca​ has seen dramatic changes to his average workday.

The 60-year-old was a chef for over 20 years, an experience in which he worked “crazy hours day and night, and hardly had a break”.

The high octane work and long hours eventually resulted in an injury that forced him to leave the trade, Barca​ said.

But now he is now employed as an area sales manager for Unilever, working a four-day week, a flexible working arrangement that was a “breath of fresh air” compared to his previous roles, he said.

Barca’s​ move from long hours to flexible working reflects a shift in the way many New Zealanders work in the past decade.

While many changes have been positive, such as wins for gender pay equity, technology and flexible working, some experts say that not all changes have been for the better.

Council of Trade Unions' policy director and economist Craig Renney​ said workers today worked more hours than a decade previous, and more of those hours went unpaid.

Currently, New Zealand employees worked the longest hours in the OECD, three weeks longer a year than the average OECD worker, he said.

“The consequence is that many workers are putting in lots of unpaid hours, particularly in the service industry or those in manual labour,” Renney​ said.

While on average workers today were paid better than a decade ago, workers in some industries had been left behind, he said.

“The major increases over the past decade have been to the minimum wage which has brought many workers out of poverty.

“But if you are earning just above the minimum wage, you will not have seen your wages gone up the by the same amount over the same period,” Renney​ said.

Stuff In the last decade workers have seen advances in gender pay equity, technology and flexible working, but some experts say that not all changes have been for the better.

For workers on low wages who still earned above the minimum, experienced a “compression” in their wages in the past decade, which had dragged more people into a lower earning percentile, he said.

Retail, hospitality and manual labour workers who earned just above the minimum wage had not seen pay increases in line with those received by minimum wage workers, he said.

“As a result, the benefit of training, and education for those groups has got smaller. Now many of these workers are looking overseas for work, because they are being offered much higher wages,” he said.

Workplace expert Gillian Brookes​ said the biggest change in the last decade was the idea of flexible working moving from the margins to the mainstream.

While many workforces had toyed with the idea of flexible work, the “giant forced experiment of Covid-19” showed the vast bulk of the workforce flexibility was possible, she said.

“The research both domestically and overseas is showing that the more flexibility we have, the more we want. So despite the fact that we have more flexibility than ever, we have barely scratched the surface of where we might be heading,” Brookes​ said.

SUPPLIED Workplace expert Gillian Brookes​ says the biggest change in the last decade was the idea of flexible working moving from the margins to the mainstream.

But there was concern that if some industries embraced flexible working while others did not, it may create a “two-tiered work culture”, she said.

To combat this, employers needed to think creatively about jobs and workplace expectations, including shift swapping and flexible rosters, so that all workers could enjoy flexible work, she said.

“We need to think about how we give workers like our frontline healthcare the choices that office staff have had access to for a long time. If we can’t do this we risk eroding the social cohesion in our workforce,” Brookes​ said.

Auckland University of Technology human resource management professor Jarrod Haar​ said technology has been the major change in the past decade.

“Ten years ago we didn’t have smartphones, we didn’t have video conferencing and all the bells and whistles. This has changed the way we work in ways we don’t even realise,” Haar​ said.

Technology enabled the great shift in working from home seen during the Covid-19 pandemic, but it also changed the way we work outside of our rostered hours, he said.

Supplied Auckland University of Technology of human resource management professor Jarrod Haar says businesses should be forced to disclose gender and ethnic pay gaps.

Workers were now far more likely to blur the lines between work and leisure hours, he said.

But the big social win of the last 10 years was the acknowledgement, and attempt to close, the gender pay gap, he said.

“The gender pay gap is around 9% now, and 10 years ago it never got mentioned. But that 9% is proving very stubborn and companies could be doing a lot more to bring it down.”

Recent research showed the ethnic pay gap was even worse, with Māori and Pasifika workers earning far less than their European counterparts, he said.

Haar​ said he wanted to see a public register in which businesses were forced to disclose gender and ethnic pay gaps.

“At some stage we need to name and shame to force companies to take action, because in the end it is the businesses that are setting these wages,” Haar​ said