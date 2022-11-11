V energy drink-maker wins legal battle over shade of green

The maker of Mother has been involved in a legal battle with Frucor over a shade of green.

The maker of Mother​ energy drinks has lost a five-year battle with rival drinks-maker Frucor Suntory​ over the right to use a lurid shade of green on its bottles and cans.

Energy Beverages applied to have Frucor’s trademark over the Pantone 376c​ shade of green ruled invalid.

In 2020​, the High Court sided with Frucor, which makes the V energy drink, over control of the distinctive shade of green.

Energy Beverages appealed that decision, but the Court of Appeal has now ruled Frucor has the trademark over the colour for use on energy drinks.

Energy drinks are soft drinks that often contain large amounts of sugar, caffeine or another stimulants.

Countdown’s website says a single 500ml can of original V Guarana Energy Drink contains 53​ grams of sugar, the equivalent of about 13​ teaspoons of sugar. A 500ml can of Mother Energy Drink contained 51g.

The World Health Organisation’s recommended maximum daily sugar intake for adults is 50g according to the New Zealand Royal Society Te Apārangi​.

V launched in 1997​ and Frucor has held the trademark since 2008 for the distinctive shade of green when used as the predominant colour on drinks bottles.

When it challenged the trademark, Energy Beverages argued both that Frucor had not provided a definition of “predominant”, and that its trademark was “insufficiently clear”.

It also argued that the colour tile included in Frucor’s 2008​ trademark application did not match Pantone 376c​, therefore invalidating the application.

The mismatch was a result of a faulty scan of a Frucor colour swatch done by the Intellectual Property Office of New Zealand, which registers trademarks.

Justices Mark Cooper, William Brown, and Patricia Courtney ruled that Energy Beverage’s argument that Frucor’s trademark was insufficiently clear was correct.

However, Energy Beverages’ application to the Intellectual Property Office to have Frucor’s trademark ruled invalid was time-barred.

The justices also ruled that the tile-scanning error would not have invalidated Frucor’s trademark.

The legal tussle followed a similar legal argument in Australia between V and Energy Beverages’ parent company Coca Cola.

Frucor lost its long-running legal battle to trademark Pantone 376c across the ditch in 2018.

The case then went through the Australian court system before Frucor’s case was rejected by Federal Court Justice David Yates.