Mainfreight set to post record profit this year on pandemic boom, then decline as freight rates fall

Transport and logistics company Mainfreight, which has reported record profits during the pandemic as freight rates soared, faces a tougher outlook as rates decline and economic growth slows.

Last week, Mainfreight posted a 66% jump in first-half net profit to $217 million and analysts expect the company to report a record profit for the full year to the end of March 2023. But profit is expected to drop in the 2024 financial year, the first decline in nine years.

Mainfreight’s air and ocean international freight division has been the main driver of profit through the pandemic as it attracted more business at a time of higher freight rates. First-half pre-tax profit for the division surged 87% to $162.8m, making up 54% of group profit compared with just 20% prior to the pandemic in 2019.

The company noted in its latest update that it expects a moderation in the performance of the air and ocean division as international sea freight rates and volumes decline and it faces economic headwinds.

Still, Mainfreight said it is confident in trading conditions for the remainder of the financial year and it remains focused on increased growth.

Analysts expect the company to report a record profit this financial year, but are forecasting a decline next year, which would be the first drop in net profit since the 2015 financial year.

Craigs Investment Partners expects Mainfreight to report a profit of $429m this year, up from $356m last year. It expects profit to drop to $369m next year.

In a note titled “Clouds on the horizon,” Craigs analyst Wade Gardiner said that while it was early days, he expected a declining trend through the second half of this year, reflecting deteriorating economic growth, and as the impact of lower freight rates bite and the company tracks a strong period in the second half of last year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Mainfreight's newest truck runs on electricity - and rather than waiting a long time to charge up, the truck swaps an empty battery for a fully charged alternative.

Forsyth Barr analyst Andy Bowley expects profit to hit $436m this financial year and slip to $418m next year, noting the gains being made in the company’s transport and warehousing divisions would be offset by a softer air and ocean performance.

Bowley said profit growth was slowing from “extraordinarily strong levels” over the past two years but the company was now facing declining sea freight rates while economic headwinds would dampen customer demand.

Spot and contract rates had declined materially in some trade lanes and Mainfreight’s ability to mitigate rates pressure by winning new customers, promoting value-add services and lifting its less-than-container load mix were critical for the air and ocean division profit retention, he said.

Still, he said the division was more valuable than before the pandemic and its new normalised profit base may be as much as four times higher than its pre-Covid levels.

Mainfreight shares last traded on the NZX at $73.40 on Friday, making it the most expensive stock on the market. The shares have lost 21% of their value so far this year, but are up 89% over the past three years.

Craigs has an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock, while Forsyth Barr rates it ‘outperform’.