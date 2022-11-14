TikTok starts hiring in New Zealand after opening Auckland office

Social media platform TikTok is opening its first New Zealand office, in Auckland.

It looked to hire a dozen staff over the coming months.

A spokesperson said New Zealand was an “important and growing market” for the social media platform.

“We have recently opened an office in Auckland and have employed local staff, with more hires to come. A New Zealand country manager has also been engaged and is due to start in the coming months.

“Having a team on the ground will enable us to tell the local story and allow us to share the amazing opportunities TikTok can bring to creators, businesses, advertisers, and the wider New Zealand community.”

READ MORE:

* These TikTok videos suggest young people do listen to Ashley Bloomfield

* Social media makes this 'our time to shine', say Pasifika businesswomen

* Tension over TikTok shows value of digital trade



TikTok is the leading social media platform for short-form mobile video and has global offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul and Tokyo.

TikTok has run its New Zealand operations from Sydney since 2020, led by former Google and YouTube executives Lee Hunter and Brett Armstrong.

The opening of the office comes after Twitter laid off about half of its 7400 employees last week and Facebook-owner Meta announced on Thursday that it would lay off about 11,000 staff in the coming weeks.