Shoppers planning to splash out on Christmas presents but food budgets may be trimmed

Some shoppers may use Black Friday to stock up for Christmas.

There could be less food on the table for Christmas lunch but more presents under the tree this year, as the cost of living crunch forces consumers to change their approach to the silly season.

According to the latest MYOB Consumer Snapshot - a survey of more than 1000 New Zealanders – the rising cost of living has prompted most Kiwis to reconsider aspects of their Christmas budget this year.

Nearly a third (32%) of those surveyed said they were planning a small Christmas at home, 30% were planning to spend less on gifts than they usually would, and 30% were expecting to spend less on dining out over the festive season.

Food prices have been rising faster than inflation – up 10.1% in the year ended October 2022, which may affect the amount bought for Christmas.

Consumers polled expected to spend an average of $413 on food and drink over this Christmas and New Year season, compared to $447 last year.

STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about grocery prices and how they will change their Christmas meal plans.

But the average amount spent per person on gifts was expected to be around $132 – considerably higher than the $94 average in 2021 and $90 in 2020.

MYOB spokesperson Jo Tozer said that as more New Zealanders kept a closer eye on their budgets this year, the effect might be felt by local businesses.

“While there is plenty to celebrate this year with borders fully open and restrictions removed, record high inflation rates and the rising cost of living has many New Zealanders taking a more reserved approach to the festive season.

“While our research suggests spending will be comparable to 2021 on most levels, with the dollar not stretching as far this year - especially on essentials like food - it’s likely many families will be adjusting what their traditional festive celebrations entail.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Black Friday was also being affected by the cost of living crunch according to data from PriceSpy.

It could continue to be a challenging end of the year for some businesses who would feel this pinch more than others as discretionary spending was reassessed, she said.

Black Friday, on November 25, was also being affected by the cost of living crunch, according to data from PriceSpy.

The data showed 42% of Kiwis did not intend to buy anything on the biggest shopping day of the year, a year-on-year increase of 13%.

“The cost-of-living crisis may well be holding some people back from planning to buy this Black Friday season, but there are also wider reasons at play,” New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett said.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Christmas shoppers were likely to buy gifts early this year, with discounts on Black Friday.

Even though PriceSpy found 93% of people were concerned about the cost of living crisis, on average, those that did intend to shop were looking to spend $731.

“As consumers try to navigate the cost-of-living crisis, one reason why shoppers are looking to spend so much across this year’s Black Friday and Black Week, is to make the most of the discounts offered.”

If a consumer tried to purchase a big-ticket item earlier this year, such as a fridge-freezer or washing machine, but was put off by the elevated price they were being sold for, they might delay their purchase to buy at a cheaper time, like Black Friday, she said.

“Shoppers may also be using the sale season to shop smartly, buying the bulk of their Christmas gifts earlier when prices are lower.”