The changing face of philanthropy: Giving time, not money

University student Ben Shea, volunteer community manager for Orange Sky, is one of a growing number of New Zealanders donating their time to charity.

Shea, 24, said he was motivated to get involved with Orange Sky and its work to support people experiencing homelessness during lockdown when he found himself with ample amounts of time on his hands.

“I was a university student and everything else that I was doing had stopped because we were in lockdown and I found myself thinking that it was pretty stink sitting here watching online lectures all day doing nothing else and I had become aware of Orange Sky through their billboards and so I thought it would be a cool group to get involved with so I gave them a call and haven’t looked back.”

Shea said like many people of his generation he was not in a position to be able to offer monetary donations but did his part through donating his time.

“University students and young people generally rarely have a lot of money but I think the combination of the increased cost of living and the lack of availability to donate money, with the fundamental way that Covid and lockdowns have changed our perception of the world, has made us think about our interconnectedness.

“I always thought I had the skills and the time to contribute and that’s how I can create value and start to help bring about change that I want to see.”

Shea is not alone – while the rising cost of living might mean fewer people offering financial donations, there are signs more people are donating their time to charitable causes instead.

Alaina McGregor, head of 10x10 Philanthropy New Zealand, said that had been a noticeable trend since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“[People think] to be a philanthropist you need to have decades of philanthropic experience or you have to be well-connected with the right type of high-net worth influential people who have access to unlimited funding. All of those things certainly help but you don’t have to be a billionaire or have a lot of money in your bank to make an impact,” said McGregor, who works for Southern Cross in her day job.

“The culture of just providing money has moved on.”

./Stuff Alaina McGregor says more and more people are donating their time to charitable causes.

She said this was evident given the rise in the number of millennials, and the likes of university students, getting involved with 10x10.

10x10 is a volunteer-run organisation, hosting dragon’s den-inspired events to crowdfund money for charitable causes. The concept was founded by a group of friends in Sydney nine years ago with the goal to support grassroot charities. It launched in New Zealand in 2019.

The platform was built to pair skilled volunteers with charities to help provide support outside of just financial donations, to help with the likes of accounting or website development.

At its most recent event, last week, 10x10 raised $32,000 for Orange Sky, Woven Earth and Upside Youth Mentoring, bringing its total funds raised for charities to $120,000.

McGregor said New Zealand had the most charities per capita and was one of the most generous nations of the world. However, she said philanthropy in the traditional sense had become difficult for many as society grappled with the effects of the rising cost of living.

“The people the charities are serving are really hurting and you’ve got middle class New Zealand hurting as well so the flow-on effects for more disadvantaged communities is tenfold.

“We are finding that it is harder to get people along to our events but it is also the climate we are in where people don’t want to commit to going to an event until closer to the time.

“We’re experiencing an extreme cost of living, inflation, there’s war, there’s food insecurity. I think while that definitely has a social and financial implication on people’s capacity to donate, in a way it is almost catalysing people and motivating them more to provide support when they can, and that it doesn’t always have to be about donating money.”

Approximately 80% of 10x10 volunteers were professional working women.

Philanthropy NZ last year found that 49% of its members had increased their funding distributions between 10-20% in response to increased community needs following Covid-19.

The survey noted that there had been an increase in funders making proactive approaches to help charitable causes, including through non-financial means.​