Auckland family spends four years in a tiny house as new home build is plagued by delays

Charlie Allen​, his wife, and two children have been living in a tiny house for over four years as their new build home experienced delays with council consents, shoddy workmanship, and an inability to find tradespeople.

He said with a business loan, a mortgage on the land, and a mortgage on which the interest rate had double since it was taken out, the family’s finances were becoming stretched.

“The build loan has to stay on the floating, and it’s just killing us, going up and up and up,” he said.

“We aren’t on only beans for dinner, but we are having to be careful with what we do. With Christmas coming we’re not going away, we’re not doing any of that stuff.”

Allen said it was time for the Government to step in, and consider issuing low-interest loans to owner-occupiers trying to build their own home.

"We aren't taking a house out of the market, we are introducing one, so that has to be a bonus for the housing market – but it needs to be easier for people to do that.”

He also wanted to see council consenting processes streamlined.

On Tuesday the Government released its long-awaited overhaul of the “broken” Resource Management Act (RMA) – the law that governs all of New Zealand’s built environments.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Charlie Allen says the family had wanted polished concrete floors because they are a great heat sink, but now they will have to settle for tiles.

It is intended to speed up consents, get more houses built, reduce costs, “tame” planning departments, and better protect the environment.

The family were able to survive because they had bought a tiny home, but Allen said other home builders were likely to be paying high rents while trying to service rising interest rates, and might be forced to break contracts.

“We had a conversation, me and my wife, and we said if this was our first home, or we were a little bit younger and not so weathered, would we be able to deal with this? And the answer is no.”

The family’s loans were granted on the understanding they would be receiving rental income from the tiny home, but the family had to turn away their prospective tenant in early November due to their own home not being ready.

“The poor guy who was supposed to rent that off us has now had to find somewhere else to live.”

The Allens bought their land in Muriwai Valley in early 2018, and Allen said it took six months to get the workshop and tiny house approved by the council.

By September, they were living in the tiny home, but the timeframe on their house kept blowing out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Charlie Allen says he and his family are lucky to have a tiny home to live in while their main house is built, but says the children are approaching the ages where they need their own space.

The family’s building contract was signed in mid-March 2021​, with an expected start date of June, and expected completion in January​.

However, delays with the council meant resource consent was not granted until November 2021​, and building started later that month.

Allen said the revised expected completion date was July, but the build experienced another major delay when the slab started delaminating in the new year.

He said the family decided to abandon plans for polished concrete floors and opted for laying tiles in February. Another delay was caused by difficulty getting cladding and roofing materials.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Charlie Allen says he and his wife decided to build a workshop on their site because it would mean they could be free from paying commercial rent.

He said some rooms in the house had to have Gib redone multiple times due to work being substandard, or not up to code.

”They were just going to leave it and I forced them to fix it,” he said.

“The building company has just really dropped the ball on us, and now we’re pushing 12-months plus, and we’re not even painted.”

Allen said he also had to fight to have the property weatherproofed when the timber framing was left exposed.

“We are now having to properly go through a lawyer, which is probably going to cost me thousands of dollars, trying to get the workmanship to the standard it should be.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The inside of the Allen family’s home is approaching completion, but there have been many compromises along the way.

The original plan was to break the contract to find a new builder, but Allen said that had proven difficult, with contracts favourable to a builder who wanted to keep the job.

His building contract is with Capstan Construction Limited, that is registered on the Master Builders website as trading as Latitude Homes Auckland North & West.

Latitude Homes Auckland North & West did not respond to requests for comment.

“The Master Builders should be at a certain standard, if they are part of that group you shouldn’t have to be chasing representatives,” Allen said.

“They just say: ‘It’s really hard to get trades now, we’re really busy’, and you get one person turn up for a couple of hours every week, basically.

“You wonder where all the trades have gone, what’s happened to all the qualified people?

“We thought they were a fairly well established and reputable company, but it’s been super hard.

“It’s been two years of torture, basically.”

Master Builders chief executive David Kelly confirmed Allen had been in touch earlier in the month.

Supplied David Kelly, chief executive of Master Builders, says the organisation has resolutions services available for clients who were dissatisfied with their builds.

“We have advised them of the process for addressing contractual disputes, as there are always two sides to the issue,” Kelly said.

“The first step is to utilise our free independent dispute resolution service, and we strongly recommend they utilise this process.”

He did not address questions over whether Latitude Homes had any similar complaints.

Allen said he had called Master Builders four times before he received any response, and then he was provided with a website link.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Allen said a friend, who was a registered Master Builder, told him a large amount of Gib had to be replaced.

He was also advised work might stop if they went through the disputes process, at which point he gave up.

Allen runs his own car restoration business from the workshop on the site, while his wife works at a bank.

The cost of the build had also increased $35,000 since the contract was signed, and Allen said he understood costs were increasing everywhere.

Allen said the children were aged 12 and 9, and were approaching the age where they need their own normal-sized rooms.

“They’re sort of embarrassed to bring their friends over because we live in a cabin, I get it, but we’re trying to do our best.”