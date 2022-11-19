The hidden pitfall of flexible work and why women are most at risk

Experts say many people chasing flexibility at work could get more than they bargained for, with women at particular risk.

Early Covid-19 lockdowns gave workers a taste of flexible work and demand for non-traditional arrangements has surged in the years since.

But experts warn many of those chasing flexibility could get more than they bargain for, with women at particular risk.

Often hailed as a “win-win” for workers and businesses flexible work comes in many forms, from job sharing and flexible hours to hybrid and remote work.

Businesses can benefit from lower absenteeism and better job satisfaction, which can help with staff retention in a tight job market.

READ MORE:

* Economy would make a $1.5 billion jump, if men did more at home

* Telling women to manage our time better isn't the key to 'having it all'

* NZ third worst among wealthy countries for mums' paid parental leave



For workers a flexible arrangement can reduce or eliminate the daily commute and increase opportunities for family time. And for women, flexibility can be key to keeping them in the workforce after having children.

Ella Bates-Hermans The notion of “free” childcare is a myth.

However, recent research has repeatedly highlighted a significant potential pitfall to flexible work.

In a report released last month Auckland University of Technology researchers said while flexible work arrangements were becoming more common across the board, women continued to carry much of the household load.

Even when both partners were able to work from home, most of the responsibility for childcare, housework and day-to-day management of the family fell to women, the report said.

Meanwhile, men consistently overestimated how much they contributed around the house.

“It appears that fathers not only take on fewer domestic tasks, they are generally more satisfied with this arrangement than mothers are,” researchers in Fathers’ household and childcare involvement in New Zealand: A snapshot, determinants and consequences, wrote.

The findings mirrored those of an earlier report by NZIER for ASB, released in March.

Sarah Brown/Unsplash Research shows women continue to carry much of the household load, even when both partners are able to work from home.

It found both men and women had a positive experience of working from home during lockdowns and said they had a better work-life balance, avoided commutes and saw cost benefits.

But women also reported picking up a significant portion of the lockdown burden, when many families were not only working from home but managing all their childcare and education there too.

More than 50% of men said homeschooling was done mostly by their partners and another 10% said it was done solely by a partner.

ASB chief executive Vittoria Shortt​ said the study made clear the difference between what men and women were expected to do around the house, particularly when children were at home.

“With women still taking on responsibility for the bulk of domestic chores, the risk is that they are being disadvantaged both at work and in the home, trying to juggle two roles,” Shortt said.

Importantly, both studies found many men wanted to spend more time with their families, but financial and work constraints meant they weren’t able to.

Researcher Jess Berentson-Shaw​, of The Workshop, said employers may be able to help more than they realised.

“There are lots of policies that could, for example, encourage men in heterosexual relationships to do the caring for children from when they are born. If men start off doing care for babies and households they at least understand all the labour involved.”

The law currently gives fathers just two weeks of unpaid parental leave. Paid parental leave, which can be transferred from the primary caregiver, is paid at a low wage replacement rate and just over 1% of men take it.

Workplace policies like more leave for both parents, more part-time roles at all levels and active reward for people who took time off to parent, such as counting caring work as a competency for leaders would help, Berentson-Shaw said.

Stuff A study by AUT found mothers had much more direct responsibility for their children.

Some businesses have already taken action to address this issue, with energy company Contact and telecommunications giant Vodafone both announcing changes this month.

Contact’s scheme included a top-up of the primary carer’s paid parental leave entitlement to match their full salary over the 26-week period and provide partners with four weeks paid parental leave, in addition to the two weeks unpaid leave required by law.

In Vodafone’s case, primary carers would receive an additional 26 days of paid leave. Partners would also be given 26 days paid leave – up from 10 days – to be taken flexibly in the two years after birth.

Berentson-Shaw said a change in thinking was also needed.

“We currently tend to think about care for children being women’s work. Until we address those mindsets about what ‘men are born to do’ and what ‘women are born to do’ alongside these policies it will be hard to shape change with policies alone, they won’t stick.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Studies show many men want to spend more time with their families, but financial and work constraints mean they aren’t able to.

Those mindsets were also evident in the AUT study, which found mothers had much more direct responsibility for their children.

When babies were nine months old, 92% of mothers said they were directly responsible for their child most or all of the time.

Fathers said they took direct responsibility 17% of the time. This had increased slightly by age 2, to 23%.

The division of housework was also uneven, with fathers saying they spent an average of 10.24 hours on housework compared to women’s 17.49 hours.

While women did the majority of the childcare and housework, 71% of men thought it was fair as opposed to just over half of women.

“Part of that is within societal norms within the household allocation of activities, but it also probably speaks to the unseen load, the mental load or the unseen nature of some of that caring work,” report co-author and AUT professor of economics Gail Pacheco​ said.

“Fathers also do work more, so that may be part of the reason they think its fair they’re doing less.”