Pay rise winners and losers: The industries where wages are soaring or stalling

First Union says it's a promising sign for Fair Pay Agreements in the supermarket sector.

Pay rises have been running at a rate not seen in 20 years – but the big increases in income have not been evenly spread across the workforce.

So who’s been missing out?

There are two main ways of measuring income changes by sector: the quarterly employment survey (QES) and labour cost index (LCI).

The LCI measures what you have to pay someone for a specific job, no matter who does it. The QES measures what people are taking home, including the impact of things such as a promotion pushing up their pay.

READ MORE:

* Do people really earn more in the public sector?

* Qualified early childhood teachers could earn more working in a supermarket, says centre boss

* Almost 1800 teachers throughout NZ paid less than minimum wage



By sector, according to the QES, those working in information, media and telecommunications had the smallest increase in income, at about 1.5%, in the September quarter compared to a year earlier.

Education and training came in and just over 2%. Accommodation and food services had the biggest increase, at almost 12%.

By the LCI, the three smallest pay rises came for information media and telecommunications, with salary and ordinary time wage rates up 2.8% in September compared to the same quarter of the year before; rental, hiring and real estate, up 2.7%; and education and training, up just 1.6%.

Stuff Some people have been picking up big pay increases – but not everyone.

Education and training

A big portion of the education and training workforce is made up of government-employed teachers in public schools. Their pay is usually dictated by a sector-wide agreement with the Government.

NZCTU economist Craig Renney said that meant pay rises in this part of the workforce were likely to be “lumpy”, with a period of no movement and then a bigger jump.

“Many of them receive a national pay award from the Government and that hasn’t happened yet.”

Negotiations are currently underway over teacher pay as part of public sector talks.

Auckland teacher Kahli Oliviera said she hoped this eventually resulted in a raise somewhere in line with the current rate of inflation.

She said the last increase that teachers had negotiated four years ago had been a “catchup” after nine years with few increases to speak of.

She wanted the momentum of pay increases to continue so people would still be attracted into the profession, and teachers would not be lost to other jobs. Inflation was putting pressure on, and she said “in an ideal world” pay would rise to match it.

“We all know the cost of living is affecting everyone, not just teachers.”

But she said there were other factors that were more important than money. “You don’t become a teacher to be rich, it’s a vocation.”

Teachers wanted adequate resourcing and support for children who had additional needs.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Craig Renney, left, said more people were working overtime, which could hide pay weakness.

ANZ economist Finn Robinson said the sector was also affected by public sector pay restraint. In 2021, the Government said public servants earning more than $100,000 would not get offered pay rises, and those earning more than $60,000 would only get a pay rise under certain circumstances – a measure to keep a lid on public debt.

Information, media and telecommunications

Robinson said the slower rate of pay increase in this sector was surprising, given the demand for IT staff and the tendency for that industry’s pay to be high.

“But there’s a difference between high salaries and wages going up quickly.”

One woman, who works as a business analyst, said she had significant increases in recent years, but that was probably because she had changed jobs twice. She was able to secure a $20,000 raise with her first job change and a $30,000 bump with the next.

“Changing roles has made a difference – my original role has had increases, but nothing like mine from changing.”

Robinson said research had shown that experience was likely to be widespread – people who switched jobs, on average, had much larger pay rises than those who stayed in the same role. “Businesses are poaching workers off each other quite rapidly.”

Renney said this sector would also include journalists, for whom there had been less demand than some other workers, he said.

“There have been layoffs in several newspaper newsrooms and the industries that might well have picked up those workers are classified elsewhere. If you go from journalism to working in public relations for a government department, you’re classified as central government administration.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff A slowing housing market may have dampened real estate pay.

Rental, hiring and real estate

While it was one of the three with the lowest rate of increase in LCI, rental, hiring and real estate had the second-highest rate of increase in the QES.

That is probably because the LCI includes people such as salespeople on commission while the QES does not.

The LCI data includes slowing commission rates paid to salespeople who were not closing as many deals on houses as they were when the property market was running hot.

“It maybe reflects the fact the market isn’t turning over property as quickly, not turning over the big sales as quickly as it used to,” Renney said.

But he said with all the data, it should be noted that a 3% increase for someone on $300,000 was worth more in cash terms than a 10% increase for someone earning $20,000.

More people had started to work overtime hours, he said, which could hide some pay weakness.

Robinson said some of the fastest wage rises had come in the lower-paid areas.

“Lower-paid jobs are where the demand for workers is – retail and hospitality – a lot of industries where they hadn’t been doing so well during lockdown, they did have to lose some staff, but now borders are open and people can go about their daily lives much more unrestricted we see that demand really pick up.

“A lot of those people who lost their jobs in 2020 have found jobs in other places – that pool of workers you might previously have been able to hire from just isn’t there any more … to bring them back into your industry that’s where you’re seeing the really big pay rises coming through.”

Robinson said he expected pay rises to continue at their current rate for the time being.

He expected private sector wage growth to hit an annual inflation rate of 9% over the next couple of quarters.

“We’re probably going to see some pretty solid numbers over the next six months – there’s not much to suggest labour demand is going to fall away any time soon. We’re heading into the peak tourism period, there are all these areas that need tens of thousands of staff, yet we have record unemployment.”

He said the rapid rate of pay growth so far this year was the reason that households had so far been able to cope with the rising cost of living and increasing interest rates. “It does highlight why households have been so resilient so far – it’s the sheer strength in wage growth.”

But he said in 2023, the economy could slow and the take the rate of wage growth with it.