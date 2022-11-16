Vodafone rethinks $115m IT project after experiencing 'challenges'

Vodafone is in a really good place overall, says Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes, despite its IT challenges.

Vodafone has shelved a project to replace some of its key technology systems with a new “greenfield” IT system that it hoped would be a leap forward for its customer service, after hitting challenges.

The company announced last year that it would spend $115 million integrating the different billing systems that it inherited as a result of acquisitions, including its 2012 purchase of TelstraClear.

The lack of interoperability between the different systems over the past decade is understood to have been a major drag on customer service, behind the scenes, with call centre staff often having to switch between different systems to respond to questions and make changes for customers.

One symptom that has been visible to customers is that they have needed to check their bill to see whether they are one of three different types of customer, Vodafone “A, B or C”, in order to work out what direct debit form they should fill in to pay the company.

Vodafone chief executive Jason Paris said last year that it would move customers off its “old legacy technology stack on to a single, new IT platform” that would be able to serve all its customers.

But NZX-listed Infratil, which owns half of Vodafone, reported in its half year accounts on Tuesday that the work had not gone to plan.

One New Zealand The telco is changing its name.

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said a lot of progress had been made, but there had been a “change of tack”.

“Rather than building a totally new system, they're now focused on improving some of the systems we've got, which have proven to be more resilient and better performing than we originally expected,” he said.

Vodafone spokesperson Conor Roberts said switching to “a managed evolution and upgrade path, rather than a ‘big bang’ leap forward” would lower delivery risk and reduce the potential for business disruption.

Infratil said in its interim report that the assets under construction as part of the original greenfield solution were “currently being assessed for reuse as part of a new managed IT evolution roadmap”.

The greenfield “digital transformation solution” had been challenging, it said in a presentation.

It was understood to have been Vodafone’s second attempt to unify its back-end technology systems after an earlier effort in or around 2017.

Overall, Vodafone, which will be rebranded as One NZ early next year, was in a “really good place”, Boyes said.

Mobile service revenues grew 7.4% in the six months to the end of September and Infratil expected the telco’s full-year operating profit would rise 5% to between $490 million and $520m.

Infratil recouped much of its original investment in Vodafone earlier this year when Vodafone agreed to sell its cellphones towers for $1.7 billion in a lease-back deal designed to take advantage of low interest rates.

Boyes said the cash the company had freed up through that deal was well ahead of some analysts’ forecasts, describing it as “a very pleasing outcome”.

At least up until the sell-off of its towers, Infratil had ranked its half share in Vodafone as its second most-valuable asset, after its stake in trans-Tasman data centre business CDC.

Its current star performer is its renewable energy business Longroad Energy which it co-owns with the NZ Superannuation Fund and in which it invested $100m in 2016.

Infratil now estimates the “fair value” of its stake in Longroad at $921m.