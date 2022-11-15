Migration turnaround gains momentum

Westpac says the latest migration numbers are in line with its forecast that arrivals will outnumber departures by about 20,000 in the year ahead.

The tide appears to have turned back towards a strong population gain from migration, according to the latest monthly figures released by Stats NZ.

It reported that 10,162 migrants arrived in New Zealand in September, while 7986 people left the country.

That marked the first time since March 2020 when arrivals hit five figures.

The gain of 2176 migrants in September built on a positive net migration flow of 1343 people in August and 1040 in July.

READ MORE:

* Canada needs more people, 1.45 million more immigrants to be exact

* BusinessNZ chief says workforce burnt out, warns 'people will die' if immigration system remains clogged

* Labour takes immigration from 'reset' to 'rebalance' to 'rebrand'



Prior to that, there had been 20 months when New Zealand experienced a net outflow from migration, which peaked during the three months between December and February when a net 8323 people left the country.

Despite the recovery, net migration remains weaker than in the three years before Covid, when monthly gains of more than 6000 residents were not uncommon.

STUFF Immigration Minister Michael Wood made an announcement about changes to residency visa criteria.

Over the year to September, there was a net loss of 8400 migrants, but that was due to the earlier departures already recorded before July.

Stats NZ figures also indicated that the tourism recovery was gaining momentum.

In September, 151,300 overseas visitors arrived in the country, which was up 17% from 129,800 in August.

However, the number of visitors remained down about 42% from September 2019, pre-Covid.

Of the visitors in September, 70% arrived from Australia, 5% from the United States and 4% from the UK.

Westpac acting chief economist Michael Gordon said that other data suggested the tourism recovery had since gained strength in October and November.

The bank was forecasting New Zealand would see a net population gain of 20,000 people from migration over the year ahead.

Migration was going broadly in the direction it expected, Gordon said.

“Yes, there are bunch of Kiwis heading overseas, but foreign arrivals are faster growing.”