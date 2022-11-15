Satellite launched by Rocket Lab makes it to the Moon

Rocket Lab gets the Capstone mission off to a good start in June.

A satellite that Rocket Lab launched for Nasa has arrived in orbit around the Moon after a couple of scares during its 4½ month voyage.

The Capstone satellite, which is designed to test an orbit that may be later used for a Nasa space station, was launched from Rocket Lab’s base on the Māhia peninsular near Gisborne in June and was carried part-way to the Moon by its Photon spacecraft.

Rocket Lab’s role in the mission ended in July, but chief executive Peter Beck said it had been “watching with bated breath” as Capstone drew closer to its lunar orbit.

Nasa briefly lost contact with the satellite in July after it had separated from the Photon spacecraft and the satellite spent a part of its journey in an uncontrolled tumble after a manoeuvre to adjust its course went wrong in early September.

“We’re cheering Capstone on as it now transitions into the next phase of operations in lunar orbit,” Beck said.

“This is a monumental day for small spacecraft science and exploration.”

Rocket Lab said the Photon spacecraft that carried Capstone had been “parked” in an out-of-the-way orbit around the Sun.

Nasa has experienced other issues with its broader Moon programme, after the launch of its uncrewed Artemis 1 test mission to the Moon was delayed following the discovery in September of a hydrogen leak on its new Orion rocket.

That launch is now scheduled to take place shortly after 7pm on Wednesday, New Zealand time.