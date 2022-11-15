Industry supportive of RMA reforms but concerns remain

Deputy PM Grant Robertson announces the details of the overhaul of the "broken” Resource Management Act.

Industry groups have come out largely in support of the Government’s plans to overhaul the Resource Management Act (RMA), which were announced on Tuesday.

But there remain concerns over a lack of detail, the 10 years it will take for the new rules to completely replace the RMA, and the potential for the process to become adversarial.

Stephen Sutorius’ company Thames Pacific has five developments under way in and around Wellington, and says the stripping down of more than 100 plans to 15 regional-level plans was welcome.

“If we are dealing for example with Wellington Council it’ll be a very easy transition to go to Kāpiti or to Hutt City Council, so they’re all on a level playing field,” he said.

Tom Hunt/Stuff Thames Pacific recently finished The Paddington development on Taranaki Street in central Wellington, taking over the project after the builder went bust.

He said a decade ago Sydney had multiple local authorities all with their own planning rules, and after they amalgamated it gave developers more ability to look further afield for spots to develop.

“As long they don’t complicate the thing it’s going to be a good thing. There’s always a bit of hurt and people don’t like change and implementing it and I feel for some of the councils bringing it in.

“But in the long run it will be a good thing.”

The Employers & Manufacturers Association (EMA) welcomed the reforms, saying they had the potential to make consenting more straightforward.

Drafts of the Natural and Built Environment Act (NBA) and Spatial Planning Act (SPA) were unveiled for consultation following a lock-up session at Parliament on Tuesday.

EMA head of advocacy and strategy Alan McDonald said he was encouraged the development and infrastructure sectors would have input into the SPA development process.

"Originally, those plans would have been developed by committees only made up of central and local Government and iwi,” he said.

“Now, those committees must consult with representatives of the business community to get their voice into the SPAs.

"Getting the business voice into SPAs brings those interests to the table in developing the plans.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker says the new rules need to be “faster, cheaper and better”.

McDonald said replacing one act with three seemed “inherently clunky”.

“Implementation and the interaction of the three - which has yet to be fully revealed - will be critical in achieving the goals of a faster, more efficient system that also gives better protection for the environment.”

McDonald had concerns around the 10-year time frame for transitioning to the new regime.

"For a piece of legislation that is critical to the national building of New Zealand’s future we also would have expected a longer consultation period. We simply must get this right.”

New Zealand Planning Institute (NZPI) chief executive David Curtis said the organisation was in support of the changes, as they had been revealed to-date.

Supplied/Stuff New Zealand Planning Institute (NZPI) chief executive David Curtis said he hoped the additional time being taken to develop the Climate Adaptation legislation would result in a “comprehensive and transformational” act.

“The new system puts more emphasis of getting things ‘right’ in plans, rather than leaving big decisions to case-by-case consent application assessments. The Institute supports this,” he said.

However, he said more could be done to make it less adversarial and less focused on process over outcomes.

“An emphasis on plan development should provide more certainty in the system, making it easier to enable the right sort of development and protect the environment, both objectives of reform.

“However, another Government objective is to retain appropriate local democratic input to this process, and this is a challenge with the new bills regionalising planning and reducing appeal rights.”

He said the institute was ready to look closely at the detail and consider what the new legislation would mean for planning practice and implementation.

“Regulatory reforms are important, but the challenge for planners is bridging the gap between policy and practice.”

He said the NZPI was disappointed the Climate Adaptation Act was not being introduced to Parliament alongside these two bills.

“Better preparing for adaptation to climate change and risks from natural hazards, and better mitigation of emissions contributing to climate change, is one of the five objectives for reform set by the Government and a key aspect of achieving this is still unknown.”

He said the visibility of the SPA had been poor.

“There needs to be strong national strategic direction alongside regional-level spatial planning, such as through a national spatial strategy, and we are yet to see if this will eventuate.”

“We will review the detail to ensure the right balance is achieved.”