Sharesies closes accounts, liquidates stocks as users fail to answer questions

Police Detective Superintendent Iain Chapman says police have arrested six people and seized more than $5 million in assets in an investigation into alleged money laundering. First published October 2020.

Sharesies has closed some accounts and sold their stock holdings after users failed to complete a questionnaire required under anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism law.

Co-chief executive Brooke Roberts, who co-founded the online trading platform said like other financial service companies, Sharesies had regulatory obligations that required certain information to be provided by investors.

Financial services providers need to be able to determine where customers’ money has come from. Other investment platforms are asking similar questions.

“This is in line with anti-money laundering and countering financing of terrorism law,” Roberts said.

“Without this information, we cannot keep investors’ accounts open and functioning.”

READ MORE:

* As the number of retail investors grows, how will they vote their shares?

* Ngāi Tahu invests $3 million in Sharesies

* Shares for Christmas for grandchildren of caravan-dwelling investor



ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Co-chief executive of Sharesies Brooke Roberts said regulatory obligations required certain information to be provided by investors.

Since February Sharesies has been asking investors three questions, including how frequently they invested, how much they invested each year and the main reason they invested.

“We reached out to those investors involved, a number of times, through multiple channels. We took them through what was needed from them and why we needed it to keep their account open.

“The vast majority of our investors have now let us know the nature and purpose of their investing activity, and we’ve been heartened by the response.”

Roberts said the questions now formed part of the platform’s sign-up process.

She said the company regularly reviewed its investor base to ensure everyone was compliant with the laws.

“This is an ongoing process, so we’re unable to provide a firm figure around how many investors this relates to at any one time,” she said.

When the company was obliged to close an account, staff would make attempts to contact the owner to try and prevent it, or let them know about the closure in advance.

“Where we have tried to help investors become compliant, and have not received a response, we have needed to close the account and liquidate any holdings.”

SUPPLIED The average size of a Sharesies user’s portfolio is about $4200.

Users were the ultimate owners of the holdings, and on closure Sharesies sought to return the value of their investments to them, she said.

In the rare instance where Sharesies did not hear from an investor after five years, any outstanding balances were put through a “lost monies” process with Inland Revenue.

Unclaimed money generally goes to the Crown, ending up with either the Treasury, IR or the Public Trust.

Users can check their answers by on the Sharesies app.