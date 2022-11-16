Revealed: The international brands moving into former David Jones site

David Jones had a store in the former Kirkcaldie & Stains building in Lambton Quay until June.

Wellington’s popular shopping strip is set to get a boost as two international retailers have taken leases to open stores at the former David Jones site.

Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein will each open a retail store in the historic Kirkcaldie and Stains building – a prime retail spot – in Lambton Quay.

The site on the capital’s golden mile has been empty since the closure of the David Jones store in June.

David Jones spent $20 million six years ago to repurpose the building and it is understood PVH Brands, which holds the retail rights to Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein in this part of the world, is spending a similar sum. The shops are not expected to open this year.

READ MORE:

* Industrial sites repurposed, retail spaces still highly sought-after by international players

* American brands Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Van Heusen to open stores in NZ 'in the coming years'

* Former Topshop Wellington store up for lease



A retail insider said work was under way on the fitout for anchor tenants Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, and the building would also be home to a string of smaller-name retailers.

The ground floor will house the retail giants while the second level of the former department store will be shared by three, as yet not named, smaller brands. The top floor will become offices.

First Retail Group managing director Chris Wilkinson said the newcomers to Lambton Quay would boost local retail spending and draw more people to the golden mile.

“That former David Jones site is a prime downtown spot and it has always been recognised as a good place for retail.”

CAMERON BURNELL/FAIRFAX NZ. David Jones opens in Wellington. Published in July 2016.

Lambton Quay is considered Wellington’s ‘’golden mile’’ as it attracts big numbers of pedestrians due to the number of offices surrounding it, its proximity to the waterfront and the growing number of hotels in the area.

Wilkinson said other international retail giants were also looking to expand their footprint and take up tenancies in Wellington and in Lambton Quay.

Retailing in Wellington's city centre has bounced back after experiencing dwindling footfall and sales following lockdowns and the shift by office workers to work from home. “There have been a lot of retailers that have moved in [the area] recently, following the big new development of the Stewart Dawson corner,” said Wilkinson.

“Wellington is bouncing back, certainly the streets are busier, cafes are busier, and while we are still not back to full numbers of people working and studying in town, it is certainly looking a lot more positive than it has been.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff David Jones closed its Wellington store, saying it was no longer viable to stay open.

Sofia Ambler, chief executive of luxury brands membership club the Luxury Network, said New Zealand had established itself as a “safe haven” for luxury retailers due to its reputation as a “clean, green” attractive tourism destination.

Ambler, who owns helicopter and private jet businesses, including Heletranz, said the luxury market across all segments spanning property, jewellery, car sales and tourism, had experienced a surge in demand and sales in recent years following the end of lockdowns.

At first this was due to consumers being stuck in the country with money, unable to travel, followed by a desire to splash out on big-ticket items and a rise in personalised and bespoke offering, she said.

Supplied Sofia Ambler says the outlook for luxury retail spending is mixed.

Ambler said what was perceived as luxury for shoppers differed but she believed more international retailers would continue to expand across the country despite the forecast downturn in economic conditions next year.

She said the collective view of the outlook for the market, based on insights from Luxury Network members including Gaggenau, Maserati and Sutcliffe Jewellery, was that next year would be much tougher than recent years but the market still anticipated growth.

International retailers would continue their expansion regardless of economic factors as they “played the long game”, she said.

“It is not expected to be luxury that sees the biggest [pull back in spending], I would say it is the middle range retailers that will possibly be harder hit.

“We have more international brands than we have had in the last few years and until now the drive in spend in luxury has predominantly been domestic, but we are not sure what the next year will look like from an international travel point of view now that we are open.”