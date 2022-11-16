Tearfund issues Black Friday warning to shoppers

Black Friday can be a problem for fast fashion, Tearfund says.

Black Friday is promoted as a chance for shoppers to stock up on bargains before Christmas.

But Claire Gray, Tearfund New Zealand’s education, would rather it did not exist at all.

“Black Friday is this epitome of mass consumption.”

Black Friday started in the United States, and is the first Friday after Thanksgiving. It is seen as the start of the Christmas shopping season.

The sale trend has since become global and New Zealanders spent nearly $250 million last year across the four days of Black Friday sales.

Gray said, particularly when it was fast fashion being bought, the shopping rush encouraged undesirable working practises and had a negative environmental impact.

“When you look at something like Black Friday where brands are planning to move massive volumes of stock, then you’ve got a whole lot of supply chain pressure that happened in the lead-up,” Gray said.

“The volume of orders that would have gone through suppliers in the last few months would have had a really negative impact on workers.”

1 NEWS Fashion companies like Shein have come under fire lately for how their workers are treated - so how do we shop more ethically?

Tearfund had seen that when there was pressure to fill large orders in small timeframes, workers had to work excess overtime, with no meal or bathroom breaks and low wages, she said.

“It’s a horrible side effect our consumption is having.”

Gray said 80% of clothing was dumped in landfill, and fast fashion was an industry that promoted rapid consumption and disposal, which was “on steroids” on Black Friday.

“Instead of buying just one or two items of clothing you may be able to buy 10 or 15 items of clothing for the same amount.”

The “crappy quality” clothing items that people could get cheap on Black Friday would be the products that ended up in landfill after just a few uses, she said.

“When we embrace overconsumption on days like Black Friday our personal choices ended up feeding a system that only works because it exploits people and the planet.”

Supplied Tearfund education and advocacy manager Claire Gray says Black Friday is problematic. ​

But the cost of living crisis bought a harsh reality to Black Friday – it provided an opportunity for people to buy what they needed at a lower price.

“Let’s not demonise or criticise that. But I think it’s so easy to fall into the trap of overconsumption when there are so many deals on offer.”

She said people could refer to Tearfund’s Ethical Fashion Report, which graded companies from A to F on a number of criteria including environmental management, worker empowerment, auditing and supplier relationships, transparency and traceability, and policies.

Ten companies with headquarters in New Zealand and 13 companies operating in the country were assessed last year. Joyya was the only New Zealand company to get an A+, while AS Colour, Hallenstein Glasson Holdings, Kathmandu and Macpac all received an A and featured in the top 20 companies overall.

Other popular brands researched and graded in the report included H&M (A), Kmart and Target Australia (B), and Cotton On (B). Farmers received an F because it did not engage and had very little public information online about their supply chain practises.