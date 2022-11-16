Inland Revenue to write to about 70,000 people who wrongly received 'cost of living' payment

IR chief executive Peter Mersi explains the letters it will send to those it thinks received the cost of living payment in error.

Inland Revenue will soon write to people who it thinks were wrongly paid some or all of the $350 cost of living payment earlier this year, chief executive Peter Mersi has told a parliamentary select committee.

Mersi said it expected to send the letters to between 70,000 and 80,000 people.

It did not know all those people were not eligible, he said.

But the number of letters appears to give the best indication to date of the maximum scale of the incorrect payments.

The letters would tell people “what they should do next”, Mersi said.

They would set out the process people should go through if they thought they were entitled to the payments and would provide information on how to return the payments if they were not entitled to them, he said.

Inland Revenue states on its website that people who received the payments when they were not eligible are “required to repay it to us”.

But the tax department has previously indicated it would not take enforcement action against people who were mistakenly paid out, so long as they had not acted fraudulently, making the letters essentially only a request for wrongful payments to be returned.

A spokesperson for the department said its policy regarding enforcement action had not changed.

Mersi said 12,000 people were wrongly paid the first tranche of the cost of living payment, worth $116.67, which was payable on August 1, due to a “coding error”.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Letters will in essence only be a request to return payments that were made in error.

“Almost all of these people had a negative portfolio investment entity or ‘Pie’ balance. This was the only income they had and they should not have been eligible,” he said.

Another “small percentage” of the total number of payments were separately paid out to people who were ineligible because they had left the country but who received the pay-out because they still had a New Zealand address registered with IR, he said.

They included New Zealanders who had migrated away from the country and foreign tourists who returned overseas after being in the country on working holidays.

Mersi said IR whittled down the number of people who wrongly received the second tranche of the payment in September by drawing on other information held by Inland Revenue.

It further reduced the number who wrongly received the third and final payment in October by cross-checking information on whether people were in the country with Customs NZ, he said.

As of the end of October, the first tranche had been paid to 1,480,000 people, the second to 1,422,000 and the third payment to 1,384,000.

At that time, 1277 had returned payments. About 75,000 people had not received one or more of the payments even though they were entitled to them because they had not supplied IR with a bank account number.