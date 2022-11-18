Trade Me's most popular toys this Christmas

Here are some of the top picks for kids this Christmas.

A massive roaring dinosaur, a bubbling cauldron, and plush pets will likely be under the tree this Christmas, if Trade Me’s top picks are anything to go by.

Trade Me’s head of marketplace, Lisa Stewart, said national and international toy trends, combined with the top searches on the site, provided an indication of what New Zealand kids would be unwrapping on Christmas morning.

“A lot of today’s hottest toys have one thing in common - they involve the element of surprise,” she said.

But one toy takes this to the next level, with magic.

The Magic Mixies Magical Misting Cauldron lets kids mix potions in a cauldron, while casting spells and waving a special wand, to reveal a mystical furry friend.

“Continuing the surprise theme, we have Little Live Pets Scruff-A-Luvs Cutie Cuts topping the charts this year. Kids will need to become pet groomers to rescue and reveal their plush pup.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff If you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, dodgeball card game Throw Throw Avocado is a favourite.

The little critters arrive as a sad, matted ball of fur that needs to be trimmed, shaved and loved to reveal which pet breed it is.

Stewart said some top picks this year had taken inspiration from iconic toys and movies.

“Parents can expect to see a few familiar toys on the list this year, some they may have even had themselves as a child with lots of toys coming back to life for another generation this year.”

Nearly 30 years after Jurassic Park was released, Mattel has let Giga the Dino loose to celebrate this year’s blockbuster; Jurassic World Dominion.

Giga thrashes and stomps around, and kids can help her escape by breaking her free.

Pixar’s Buzz Lightyear is also back with its new Jetpack Liftoff following the success of the Toy Story spin-off Lightyear released earlier in the year.

The latest Pixar movie Lightyear was released in June, making the Buzz Lightyear toy a popular pick this Christmas. (Disney/Pixar via AP)

The toy releases a vapour trail when it’s lifted off the ground, accompanied by sound effects and glowing lights.

Sixty years after its first doll was released, Barbie has also made a comeback for 2022 with the Cutie Reveal Doll.

“Playing on the popular unboxing trend, the latest Barbie series has 10 surprises to be discovered. Inside the box is one of four plush animals, but remove the costume and you’ll find Barbie hiding underneath,” Stewart said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff James Heemi, 7, and Brianna Mcilraith with six of Trade Me’s top ten toy choices for this Christmas.

She also was not surprised to see Pokemon collectable cards on the list, because they had been in hot demand on Trade Me.

“In the past two weeks, we’ve seen 11,000 searches for Pokemon with almost half of those for Pokemon cards. Today’s kids are just as in love as ever with the 1996 playing cards.

And the top 10 toys this Christmas would not be complete without a set of Lego, she said.

In the past two weeks the site had 17,000 searches for the little bricks and Stewart reckons Star Wars fans will be rushing to get their hands on the latest Star Wars Lego Advent Calendar, which counts down the days until Santa arrives.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Little Live Pets Scruff-a-luvs Cutie Cuts is expected to be the most popular toy this Christmas.

Rounding out the top ten were the super plush Squishmallow and CoComelon’s JJ.

“And if you’re looking for something the whole family can enjoy, how about the dodgeball card game Throw Throw Avocado?”

Trade Me’s top kids’ Christmas toys - 2022