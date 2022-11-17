Countdown signs off 19% wage increase over two years for supermarket workers

Countdown has signed off a 19% wage increase over two years for its staff.

Countdown and First Union formally signed the new collective employment agreement that will result in Countdown’s supermarket workers receiving an average wage increase of 12% this year and 7% next year.

This meant an average $4 per hour pay rise for its 18,000 staff.

The agreement also introduces a number of new benefits including dedicated pandemic leave, an allowance for working unsociable hours, extensions to bereavement leave and earlier sick leave eligibility.

Countdown managing director Spencer Sonn said it was an important agreement for the business, and it would have a “significant and positive” impact on its workers.

“Both through increasing their wages as well as better supporting them with benefits that reflect the reality of working in grocery retail today,” Sonn said.

The supermarket wanted to be an employer of choice, retain great people and ensure they had fulfilling careers with the company, he said.

Countdown's Managing Director, Spencer Sonn says it was an important agreement for the business, and it would have a "significant and positive" impact on its team.

“This agreement is a clear signal that we back our team and the essential work that they do every day.”

The agreement includes a pandemic leave clause which provides additional leave entitlements for all World Health Organisation classified pandemics including Covid-19, an allowance for those working between 10pm and 1am, an increase in bereavement leave including for stillborn, miscarriages and whangai equivalent for family members and the ability for staff who work across midnight to transfer a public holiday, so they have a whole shift off rather than part shifts.

A security working group would also be established and allow workers to contribute and share ideas to improve safety measures, particularly involving customer abuse and theft.