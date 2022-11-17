Will the office Santa leave a Christmas bonus for you under the tree this year?

When you're saying your goodbyes as your office wraps up for another year, will you be leaving empty-handed? Or are you likely to go home with a bonus in your pocket?

An end-of-year bonus, sometimes called a Christmas bonus, or an end of year gift is a reward paid to an employee to recognise their work over the year.

Professor Jim Arrowsmith, from the School of Management at Massey University, said Christmas bonuses and end-of-year social events were probably even more important in the current labour market and given cost-of-living pressures.

READ MORE:

* How Inland Revenue can tap into your staff Christmas bonus

* ‘Crazy’ Holidays Act decision helps rich get richer

* Six weeks of annual leave hides loss of other benefits, BNZ staff say



Businesses might use them to recognise the increased workloads some workers had shouldered due to labour shortages, higher turnover, and post-Covid stress. “Though many employers are also facing big cost increases so are in a bind.”

Small firms might do something informally, while big companies might put the celebration on hold and tell staff that they needed to “pull together” for now.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF The Good Registry's Chief of Good Christine Langdon wants Kiwis to consider how they shop at Christmas this year.

What sector the company was in also might affect what staff received, he said.

Banks and supermarkets had strong profits this year, while other organisations were struggling. The universities had two years of no international students, he said.

But Countdown and ANZ said employees would not be getting a Christmas bonus this year.

“ANZ NZ doesn’t offer our staff a gift or bonus specifically linked to Christmas,” an ANZ spokesperson said.

But there would be a staff get-together and staff received a bonus based on the performance of the overall business, subject to minimum standards of behaviour and performance, awarded earlier in the year, she said.

David White/Stuff Hardworking ANZ staff had already received a bonus earlier in the year.

A Countdown spokesperson said it did not offer a bonus. The supermarket had instead agreed to an average 19% pay rise for staff over the next two years.

Arrowsmith said businesses would need to be wary of changing incentives that staff were used to.

Is your employer offering an unusual incentive or bonus this year? Email brianna.mcilraith@stuff.co.nz

“Reducing or withdrawing such benefits, if they have always been there, could be very negative in terms of the ‘psychological contract’ especially given cost of living and workloads,” he said.

“Businesses look at ability to pay whereas employees evaluate pay not just in monetary terms but in relation to ‘fairness’.”

Annie Brown, chief people officer at Trade Me, said staff bonuses were paid annually at the end of the financial year, which is June 30, rather than at Christmas.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff Trade Me staff would be having a company-wide Christmas lunch in December.

“At the end of every year we give our people a small gift to thank them for their hard work.

“This year, we asked our people what type of gift they’d like to receive. They could choose between the gift of giving to one of our partner charities, a gift to help get active or something for the beach,” she said.

The company was also holding an end-of-year celebration for all employees in December which included a Christmas lunch and a performance from the Trade Me band and choir.

“We know that our people are our biggest asset which is why we have a range of initiatives in place to support them. It means a happier team and a better work environment for everyone at Trade Me,” she said.