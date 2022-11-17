Vodafone TV switch-off pushed back to February 28 as Sky box delay drags on

Vodafone billed Vodafone TV as “the future of entertainment” when it launched in 2017.

Vodafone has told customers it won’t now switch off its Vodafone TV service until the end of February.

The company previously advised it had delayed the closure from September to October and then to November and later until after “the summer break”.

The extensions have been designed to give Sky Television more time to make a new Sky box available as an alternative to customers.

Sky had hoped to start selling its new $200 Sky box around the middle of this year, but chief executive Sophie Moloney told shareholders at its annual general meeting earlier this month that it had yet to start customer trials.

READ MORE:

* Vodafone agrees to keep its TV service over 'summer break' to help Sky

* Vodafone to offer refunds to 40,000 VodafoneTV customers

* Vodafone to withdraw from television market by axing VodafoneTV



Sky has blamed supply chain issues for the delays.

The new satellite and internet-connected Sky box will support 4K viewing, streaming apps and voice commands.

But Vodafone TV customers who don’t want to wait for it also have the option of switching to Sky’s current MySky box or a $100 “Skypod” media player that has fewer features but which does not require a satellite dish.

About 100,000 households were using Vodafone TV late last year, though that number is believed to have since dwindled.