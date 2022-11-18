Countdown's old bread turned into cake mix

A food waste organisation is ‘rescuing’ bread from Countdown and turning it in to cake mixes. (File photo)

A partnership between Countdown supermarkets and a food “rescue” company has resulted in 800kg of old bread being turned into cake mix.

The supermarket has struck a deal with Rescued, which takes surplus food that is still edible but unable to be sold, and “upcycles” it into a different form.

Diane Stanbra, founder of Rescued, said it took in-store bakery white bread products from two Countdown stores that had not been collected by other food charities.

The bread was then turned into vanilla, chocolate, lemon and gin botanicals and savoury baking mixes, as well as breadcrumbs. The baking mixes are sold at Countdown.

“We’ve rescued and processed over 800kg of bread from Countdown to date. As we scale we will increase our scope to rescue and upcycle the grain breads and other baked goods, we’ve got ideas for all of it,” Stanbra said.

New Zealanders waste more bread than any other food item, according to waste-minimisation organisation Love Food Hate Waste. About 20 million loaves of bread end up in our landfills each year.

Rescued also collects from George Weston Foods, which makes Tip Top and Ploughmans, as well as other brands.

“This is used mainly for our food service range including baking mixes giving caterers and hospitality businesses an avenue to support upcycled food and use their own surplus ingredients,” Stanbra said.

Steve Mills, Countdown commercial director, packaged, said Rescued had been part of its business accelerator Kete, a 12-month “toolbox of support” valued at up to $250,000 per business, to empower small businesses and help them realise their potential at Countdown.

“Our absolute priority is to avoid creating food waste in the first place, but the nature of fresh food and serving over three million customers a week, does mean that some level of waste is inevitable - particularly with short shelf life products like bread and other baked goods,” he said.

Supplied The bread is turned into vanilla, chocolate, lemon and gin botanicals and savoury baking mixes.

Countdown has partnerships with more than 25 food rescue organisations to divert bread and other baked goods that it can no longer sell but are still edible, to people in need.

“However, they can’t accept all our volume with everything else they are receiving from hospitality and other businesses, and therefore we still have quite a bit of bread and other bakery products going to animal feed and organic waste for composting.”

Partnering with Rescued had given the supermarket an opportunity to find “circular solutions”.

“Over the coming months, we hope to expand the partnership across more of our stores and give even more bread and bakery products a second life with Rescued.”