Information about repairability and reliability lacking at big-box retailers, Consumer NZ says

Information about repairability and reliability is lacking at big-box retailers, Consumer NZ says.

There is a lack of information about the repairability and reliability of smartphones and laptops at big-box retailers, Consumer NZ says.

A team of mystery shoppers visited four retailers – Harvey Norman, Noel Leeming, PB Tech and Warehouse Stationery.

They asked the salespeople for advice about a product’s common faults, what happened if a device broke outside the warranty period, whether it could be repaired, and where it could be repaired.

“During our mystery shop, most salespeople were evasive about common faults with devices,” said Consumer’s head of testing, Paul Smith.

READ MORE:

* Home appliance makers taking shortcuts to make cheaper products that don't last as long, Consumer NZ says

* Questions remain over home-office deliveries as stores run out of shop-stock

* Waiting for a Black Friday bargain? Don't fall for that one



“Our own data shows faults are much more prevalent than the salespeople indicated. There’s currently no way of knowing whether a product will be reliable or easily repairable.”

Consumer NZ wants a product repairability label, so consumers can have unbiased information upfront when shopping for new tech.

A repairability label would explain how easy a product was to repair.

RNZ There is a growing consensus that humungous entities, whose borderless products can earn hundreds of millions in revenue while maintaining a skeleton staff on shore, are skirting their obligations.

“Laptops and smartphones are pricey items. Shoppers should be able to make an informed purchase, with confidence their device will perform reliably and last a reasonable length of time,” Smith said.

A 2021 tech reliability survey by Consumer found 13% of smartphone users experienced a fault with their phone within five years of purchase – and 44% of the faults happened within the first year. For 51% of faulty phones, the problem was major or catastrophic.

Nearly one in five laptops bought in the previous five years had developed a fault, according to the survey.

Of those faults, 44% appeared within the first 12 months of purchase. Three-quarters of the faults were reported as major or catastrophic.

Mystery shoppers were told smartphones could last anywhere from one to seven years, and forking out for a high-end device was the best way to ensure longevity.

A salesperson at PB Tech told the shopper an Oppo phone would last about 12 months, but at this price ($257), it would have done its job.

Luke Kirkeby/Stuff Noel Leeming’s salesperson said the Samsung Galaxy A32 had a shorter life expectancy: ‘[It would last] probably a couple of years … unless you go for something, like, really high end.’

Another PB Tech salesperson said an Apple iPhone 13 could last between five and six years. Samsung was also recommended as a durable choice; the salesperson said they’d had a Samsung S6 since 2015, and it was still going strong.

Noel Leeming’s salesperson said the Samsung Galaxy A32 had a shorter life expectancy: “[It would last] probably a couple of years … unless you go for something, like, really high end.”

A mystery shopper at Warehouse Stationery was told a Samsung Galaxy would last “easily three years” unless it was used for video games, which would bring its life expectancy down to just six months.

Similarly, the average life of a laptop ranged from “a few years” through to five. The Apple MacBook was sold as the most durable option at Noel Leeming, with a five-year lifespan.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A mystery shopper at Warehouse Stationery was told a Samsung Galaxy would last ‘easily three years’ unless used for video games.

“PB Tech deserves an honourable mention for naming laptop faults,” Smith said.

“Our mystery shopper was told batteries, fraying power cords and internal graphics cards could be problems.”

Smith said unrepairable products not only hit consumers’ pockets hard, but also the planet and New Zealand was the only country in the OECD without e-waste regulations.

“We need things to change. If we can shop based on how long products will last and how repairable they are, manufacturers and retailers will be forced to lift their game.”