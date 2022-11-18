My Food Bag first-half profit slumps 38% as consumers tighten their wallets

My Food Bag first-half profit slumped 38% as consumers tighten their wallets and hunt for bargains in a high inflation environment.

The meal kit company said net profit fell to $5.9 million in the six months to September 30, from $9.4m last year. Revenue slid 4.1% to $94.4m.

My Food Bag had previously warned that profit would take a hit this year as consumers tighten their wallets in an environment of high inflation and rising interest rates, with more customers choosing its lower margin ‘bargain box’ and trading down to smaller bags. Overall deliveries fell 9.4% in the first half to 732,000, although bargain box deliveries lifted 2.1%.

“Across the whole meal kit category, discounts have played a heavy role in attracting new customers during the first half of the year,” said chief executive Mark Winter. “We’ve experienced higher than average churn from customers starting with us via discount deals.”

Winter said the company had learnt from the experience and would optimise how it rolled out discounts in the current economic environment, without providing details.

Recent trading reflected a continuation of the trends seen in the first half of the year, and the company was focused on growing its active customer numbers and retaining them, he said.

My Food Bag reiterated its warning from August that full-year profit would fall, and said the annual dividend was expected to be lower than last year’s 7 cent payment.

The company will pay a first-half dividend of 3 cents per share, unchanged from the first half last year.

My Food Bag is investing in assembly pick technology as part of a plan to improve its supply chain, which is expected to show benefits, including lower costs, from its 2024 financial year.

“The investment will allow us to significantly simplify our operating processes, reducing our dependence on temporary labour and making the job of picking easier, thereby reducing errors,” Winter said.

Shares in My Food Bag have lost 47% of their value this year, and closed on the NZX on Thursday at 58c.