Pacific business village set up in Auckland as demand for support grows

A Pacific Business Village will be set up in Auckland after growing demand for support from Pasifika and Māori businesses.

Funding of $15.5 million was secured in Budget 2022 for the village.

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the expansion to Auckland was needed to support the large number of Pacific businesses operating in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Up until now our primary focus in establishing the village has been on elevating Pacific regional economic development in areas outside of Auckland,” Sio said.

”I am confident that the Pacific Business Trust will continue to play a contributory role in the Auckland business world working with high value Pacific businesses, growing Māori and Pacific business opportunities.”

As part of the support delivered by the village, the minister provided capital investment for Pacific businesses through the Tauola Business Fund.

Round two of the fund was launched on Friday.

A total of 20 businesses received funding of up to $100,000 in the first round of the fund, which aimed to create immediate employment, stimulate growth, increase productivity, and ensure Pacific businesses thrive in response to the impacts of Covid-19.

“We know there is still a high need for capital investment and we will continue to deliver this support through the village,” Sio said.