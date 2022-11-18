Ryman Healthcare first-half profit falls 31% as property market slows

Retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare reported a 31% drop in first-half profit as the value of its $8.74 billion property portfolio increased at a slower pace in a weaker housing market.

Profit slipped to $194 million in the six months to September 30, from $281m in the same period the previous year, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Friday.

Ryman owns 45 retirement villages across Australia and New Zealand and has 15 new villages under construction as it invests to cater for an ageing population. Changes in the value of its properties are impacted by the wider property market, and the company booked unrealised gains on its investment property of $89.3m in the latest half, down from a $178.7m gain a year earlier.

The company’s underlying profit, which it says better reflects its trading performance, increased 45% to $138.8m, driven by strong resale property margins.

Profit margins on resales hit a record 32.1%, up from 25% in the year earlier period. The average resale price of a property in a Ryman village was $710,000.

The profit margin on new sales rose to 24.1% from 21% as strong demand was offset by rising construction costs and supply chain challenges. The average sale price of a new property in a Ryman village was $870,000, and the average new sale price for independent units exceeded $1m for the first time.

The value of contracts yet to be settled increased by $100.5m to $512.5m, which the company said reflected delays in completing units as well as slower settlement times due to market conditions.

Ryman wrote down the value of its land at Mount Martha in the Australian state of Victoria by $10.8m as it markets the property for sale.

Australia’s Mornington News reported Ryman had given up on its plans to build a retirement village at Mount Martha after a five-year battle trying to get planning approval.

The company will pay a first-half dividend of 8.8 cents, unchanged from last year. It represents 31.7% of underlying profit after the company last year reduced its payout to 30% to 50% of underlying profit, from its previous target of 50%.

“We are currently in a rapidly changing and uncertain macroeconomic environment in both our markets, and the board and management are mindful of the impact this is having on our business,” said chief executive Richard Umbers. “We are therefore closely monitoring our cash flows and capital management.”

Ryman’s interest bearing loans and borrowings increased to $3.03b from $2.45b a year earlier.

Shares in the company fell 3.5% to $7.71 in mid-afternoon trading on the NZX on Friday.