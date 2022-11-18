Former Mrs Mac's owner goes into liquidation owing $2.4m

Mrs Mac’s has gone into liquidation.

The company that until recently operated the Mrs Mac’s pie brand in New Zealand has gone into liquidation.

Lyall Holdings was put into liquidation last week by its Australian parent company and Grant Thornton’s David Ruscoe and Mark McDonald appointed joint liquidators.

The company traded as Mrs Mac’s (NZ) until late October.

In their first report released on Wednesday, the liquidators said the company’s records indicated there were more than 30 unsecured creditors owed an estimated $2.4 million.

The creditors were mainly supermarkets such as New World and Pak ‘n Save, as well as petrol station Z Energy. It also owed $38,000 to Inland Revenue.

Its total assets were listed at $1.6m.

Mrs Mac’s head office and factory are based in Perth, with an office in Sydney and representatives across Australia and New Zealand.

Its Australian parent company also went liquidation at the same time and David Hodgson of Grant Thornton was appointed liquidator.

Hodgson’s report said there were 337 unsecured creditors across NZ and Australia owed NZ$17.8m, including $340,000 owed to the Australian Taxation Office.

But Australian media reported earlier in the week that Aus Pie Co had bought the company, with chief executive Bruce Feodoroff saying the acquisition would ensure Mrs Mac’s had “bright future”.

Aus Pie Co is linked to Australian petrol retailer United Petroleum and Australian pastry chain pie face.

A new New Zealand subsidiary, Mrs Mac’s NZ, was incorporated in late October, owned by United Petroleum.

In July, the brand sought an emergency capital boost to pay down debt or attract a new owner.

The next liquidators’ report would not be issued until mid-June 2023, unless the liquidation is concluded before then.