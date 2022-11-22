'Digital nomad' visa for roving tech workers could be in New Zealand's future

When Arlen McCluskey's colleagues turn their computers on in the morning, he's already halfway through his shift.

Arlen McCluskey is a digital nomad – he lives in Wellington, but he works as a product designer for a social media company based in California called Clubhouse.

“For me, it is profoundly liberating,” he said.

Some might remember Clubhouse from the early days of the pandemic, when its audio-based offerings became popular among Kiwis stuck in lockdown.

To make things work, McCluskey is at his desk from Tuesday to Saturday, which matched the United States’ Monday to Friday.

Supplied Arlen McCluskey previously worked at Xero, where he says he really found his feet in the tech world.

It works well, he said. When his colleagues started their day he was already halfway through his own, meaning he had work to present and a head start on the week.

In the winter, when the time difference is greater, McCluskey had to get up a little earlier, but he said the 7am starts were not so bad.

He is also paid in US dollars, and managed to secure a rate of NZ$1.78 to US$1 when he signed up with the company. The exchange rate had since fallen to about NZ$1.63 to the US$1.

“Just by chance it turned out even more favourably for me,” he said.

Importantly for McCluskey, he pays tax in New Zealand.

Allowing people like him to work in New Zealand may become a consideration in a future visa category, the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) said.

Andrew Craig, who is manager of immigration policy at MBIE, said currently visitor visa holders could work remotely for their employer while on a short visit to New Zealand, provided their primary purpose for being in the country was to holiday.

While MBIE was not undertaking any specific work on digital nomads, Craig said a more general review of non-standard employment types was being considered, and this could include these type of travellers.

New Zealand may be behind the trend, with more than 25 countries and territories launching visas for digital nomads in an effort to attract talent.

McCluskey expected the digital nomad movement to continue to grow, and for more Kiwi tech workers to start looking abroad for work.

“I think from my conversations with people in this industry in NZ there’s a relatively low level of awareness right now of the earning potential of working for an offshore employer,” he said.

Supplied Arlen McCluskey is a digital Nomad working from a shared offices space.

“There’s also a little bit of a perception that it would either be not possible for them or that they would be at some sort of disadvantage in terms of visibility within their teams.”

When McCluskey interviewed with Clubhouse, he said it was important to emphasise the time difference was smaller than most would expect.

McCluskey said there were two types of digital nomad – those like him, who set up and lived in one spot in another country, and those who were always on the road, free to explore entire countries as long as they had internet access and a place to charge their laptops.

“They will travel a lot, sometimes different countries, sometimes within their own country.

“A friend on mine, her big passion is rock climbing, so she bought a camper van and drove all around the American west for many months, just working from the road.”

There were drawbacks, McCluskey said, including the risk of feeling isolated without the normal office-cooler face to face time with colleagues.

But the growing popularity of shared offices spaces sorted that out. “That can create a social environment to work in, even if some of the people they work around, work for completely different companies.”

McCluskey has previously worked at some big international tech firms, including file sharing platform Dropbox, and Airbnb, which has since become a champion for the digital nomad movement.

123RF Airbnb has seen a jump in visits to its career website since it made it possible for employees to work from anywhere.

The company recently released a white paper on what it called its Live and Work Anywhere initiative, and in the last quarter Airbnb announced all employees could work anywhere without any change to their pay.

They could also travel abroad and work.

“We believe this will provide the flexibility that employees want and enable us to hire and retain the best people from all around the world,” an Airbnb spokesperson said.

The policy seems to be working, since the company made the announcement, it had seen a significant jump in the number of visitors to it careers website.

“Within a matter of a few weeks post announcement, we saw over 1 million visits alone,” the spokesperson said.

The company has also seen a change in its core business as a result of the rise of remote working.

“Guests on Airbnb are staying longer, following the global rise of remote working, and long-term stays remain 20% of our total gross nights booked on Airbnb.”

The company is also seeking to create a kind of open source service to help other companies employ digital nomads, by taking out some of the complexity involved with employing workers abroad.

Airbnb had partnered with 20 destinations around the world that were embracing the potential of remote workers, and had developed dedicated online hubs that would act as a one-stop shop for aspiring remote workers.

Fourteen of these had been launched so far, in the likes of Mexico, Italy, Argentina, the Canary Islands, South Africa, Portugal, France, Austria and the US.