KiwiSaver's crypto holdings fall 21% in a week as FTX fallout spreads

Crypto financial adviser Darcy Ungaro gives his take on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, and the suspension of withdrawals from Genesis.

Kōura is one of the few KiwiSaver providers that invests in cryptocurrencies, and in the space of a week the value of its crypto fund fell 21%.

Kōura managing director Rupert Carlyon said it was part of the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX.

With another exchange, Genesis Trading, having since halted withdrawals at its lending unit, Crypto financial adviser Darcy Ungaro warned FTX’s disintegration may trigger a cascade effect, as similar runs on the exchanges cause more to fail.

Despite many cryptos having plummeted in value since the start of the year, Carlyon said the KiwiSaver’s Carbon Neutral Crypto Currency Fund continued to buy bitcoin.

“We typically get $3000 to $10,000 of inflows each day, so yes, effectively that means we are buying bitcoin at these very low prices,” he said.

Clients who had chosen to invest in the Carbon Neutral Crypto Currency Fund had 3% of their investments in that fund, meaning the impact from falls were not large.

Genesis, which is one of the largest crypto lending institutions, blamed its own freeze on the “unprecedented market turmoil” sparked by the collapse FTX.

The company said its decision to suspend redemptions and new loans followed “abnormal withdrawal requests” that had exceeded its liquidity.

Supplied Kōura managing director Rupert Carlyon launched Kōura after previously working in investment banking in London and Auckland.

Ungaro said it was tough for those with skin in the game, but the sooner wobbly exchanges failed, the better.

“It’s like ripping the Band-Aid off,” he said.

“Because it’s not the assets that are at fault, it's the ecosystem around it, full of bad actors trying to put traditional finance principles at work in a digital ecosystem – and it’s not having it.”

To put the year so far in context for crypto investors, the grandfather of them all, Bitcoin, fell in value from over $91,000 last November to a little over $27,000 today.

Ungaro said most of the fall could be blamed on middle-men trying to impose traditional financial systems on top of the crypto market.

“You don’t want to be doing leverage, you don’t want to be shorting and longing, this is buy-and-hold territory only.”

‘Get your coins back into your own wallet’

Ungaro said investors should focus on using cryptos as they were intended, for direct peer-to-peer transfers.

He said long term growth would come from the evolution of financing systems around the currencies, but investors had to consider why they were using exchanges.

“You really need to think about why it is you’re holding your assets on any platform, and if you don’t have a reason for it then definitely don’t do it.

“Don’t hold any significant portion of your portfolio on any one exchange.”

Supplied Darcy Ungaro has previously said 99% of the NFT market was inherently worthless.

Crypto investors would be affected regardless of whether they used FTX, because the collapse had precipitated another widespread fall in crypto values, he said.

In the middle of the year the Celsius Network and Voyager Digital exchanges collapse in a similar fashion to FTX.

Ungaro said he had about US$30,000 (NZ$49,000) on the Celsius exchange, and was yet to find out if he would be getting any of it back. About 10% of his overall assets were cryptos.

He said anyone with money on the FTX exchange would have “a lump of lead in their belly right now”.

“They were a large enough player that there would be some New Zealanders who had some exposure on it.”

Exactly how exposed Kiwi investors are to the crypto market is unclear.

One in 10 Kiwis invest in cryptos

A recent Financial Markets Authority (FMA) survey showed 10% held some form of crypto asset​, but the average size of holdings remained a mystery.

A separate FMA survey of users of online trading platforms conducted by Colmar-Brunton in June last year found crypto made up about 3.2% of the average investment portfolio.

The survey did not say what dollar-amount this equated to, but Sharesies, one of the most popular share trading platforms, said the average portfolio on its platform was about $4000 of shares.

Kōura started giving members the chance to add cryptos to their portfolio mix in May, and the fund’s crypto holdings equate to about $440,000.

Carlyon said crypto, and specifically bitcoin, made up about 1.6% of total funds under management.

“Personally we have no exposure to FTX, we are very comfortable with where we are at,” Carlyon said.

“We would never invest through a partner that wasn’t subject to regular audits, who wasn’t regulated.”

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Easy Crypto head gives his thoughts on the latest Crypto winter season

He agreed with Ungaro that there was a potential risk of more runs on digital exchanges.

“It’s definitely done a big job of undermining the trust crypto was starting to rebuild from in May when we saw a rapid collapse in the price of crypto assets off the back of the collapse of three or four exchanges,” he said.

“I’ll be honest we thought this had played out fully.”

Carlyon said it was time for the Government to look at how it could protect the average investor.

“If we want to build trust, we have to put the protection mechanics in place, and I think that’s my big learning from this last week, 10-days.

He said most of the exchanges that remained had users holding their coins in their own wallets, except Binance and Coinbase.

He was confident of Coinbase’s credibility, but had some concerns over Binance.

A Binance spokesperson said the company had more than 500 people working in security and compliance across the globe.

“Binance has secured approvals and registrations across the world, including France, Italy, Spain, Australia and of course New Zealand, making us one of the few crypto companies to secure regulatory approval from G7 countries,” the spokesperson said.

They said a stable regulatory environment was essential to establishing trust in the industry and long-term growth.

“We welcome opportunities to engage with policymakers. Working together, we can ensure that regulation adequately protects consumers while continuing to cultivate innovation and progress.”

Professor of commercial law Alex Sims speaks about the red flags to watch for when investing in crypto, and why Unvest was such an unusual case.

What was FTX, how did it work, and why did it fail?

When the average person wants to get into crypto, most buy coins by transferring real money to an exchange like FTX, which operates like an exchange bureau, trading currency at a floating exchange rate.

FTX had about 100 different companies under its umbrella, but its main arms were a venture capital operation investing in other businesses, a hedge fund called Alameda that traded crypto for profit, and two exchanges.

FTX had its own crypto, or token, called FTT, which were kind of like a share in the exchange itself.

The collapse began after documents leaked to news site CoinDesk suggested Alameda was using FTT to make risky loans.

It appears Alameda had kept hold of, traded with, and frequently lost, customers funds – maybe to as much as US$8 billion.

A report from CoinDesk prompted rival exchange Binance, a major holder of FTT, to declare it was selling its holdings. What followed was effectively a run on the FTX exchange as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds.

When the run on the exchange started, FTX could not supply the funds.