'Enough is enough, the words aren’t working': Glengarry Wines shares ramraid videos to prompt action

Glengarry Wines stores have been hit by 42 ramraids, the majority in the last 18 months​, according to the business’ general manager.

Liz Wheadon​ said until now, the company had not been willing to share video of the events, because it gave the thieves the attention they wanted.

But she said the time had come to release the videos of youths smashing through store fronts and stealing stock, in order to prompt action.

“The time has come to say enough is enough, the words aren’t working. The solution is going to need to see large parts of the community coming together to work collectively on a solution.”

Supplied Many of Glengarry’s Auckland stores have been hit multiple times by ramraid thieves.

Ramraids have increased in recent times, prompting Opposition leader Christopher Luxon to say he will bring back military-style boot camps for young perpetrators.

The constant raids had cost Glengarry about $250,000 ​, Wheadon said.

That was made up of stolen and damaged stock and the price of repairs.

It did not include the cost of installing security measures such as bollards, barrels of sand, security grills and cameras, and did not include insurance expenses.

Wheadon said the situation was becoming so common, staff had become adept at cleaning up quickly in order to reopen, sometimes on the same day.

But no matter how many deterrences the stores put out, the thieves were finding ways around them.

“I think the biggest toll is the emotional toll this is having on the staff,” she said.

“We are a family-owned company and I know the family are also really hurting from this.”

She said the disorganisation showed by the thieves in videos said a lot about the perpetrators.

Supplied The National Party recently said it would bring back military school for youth ramraid criminals.

Videos show youth running into freezer doors, colliding with each other, and walking past expensive wines to grab $15 bottles of Prosecco.

“They might have organised to do the ramraid, but they’re certainly not organised in the stores.

“You’ll see them attempting to pick up 48 bottles, wrapping their arms around it, and in the process take three and smash the rest.

“It’s a waste of good wine, but it also leaves a whole load of damage to clean up.”

Supplied Wheadon says video of a number of ramraids show the youth videoing their crimes, which are sometimes posted on TikTok.

Wheadon said it was not about what was inside the store, but the act itself, that was attracting the youths to the crime.

She said a ramraid at the company’s Jervois Rd store, where the family first started the business in the 1940s, was the breaking point.

“We’ve been asked every time it’s happened for our video, or to talk to the media about it, and intentionally not.

“The reason we are not is that these are young kids doing this, and a lot of what they want is the attention, and why give it to them?

“You can see in some of our stores that have been ramraided the young people are videoing themselves doing it at the time.”

Supplied The number of ramraids has boomed recently, with dairies, alcohol stores, petrol stations and vape shops often targeted.

Glengarry has 16 stores, 14 in Auckland.

“Thankfully not all Glengarry stores have been hit, I guess yet, I hope they’re not.

“But a lot have been hit multiple times.”

Wheadon said she expected insurance premiums would go up as a result of the regular raids.