Chemist Warehouse, Countdown are squeezing life out of independent pharmacies, industry group says

The owner of a Taranaki pharmacy says the stress of not having enough staff feels overwhelming at times - and an industry body says staff shortages are impacting every pharmacy in the country.

Stratford Pharmacy owner Lorraine Roberts is one of hundreds of community pharmacy owner-operators feeling the pinch of a tight labour market.

At a time when there is a growing need for drug dispensary staff, with more prescriptions being written each week than ever before, Robert said she had been forced to turn to extreme measures to keep her 12-people business ticking along.

Roberts flies down to her pharmacist from Auckland every two weeks. An unusual arrangement, the New Plymouth-based pharmacist is stretched between an Auckland pharmacy and the Stratford shop, which she works in full time one week out of every three.

In September, Roberts was forced to close her Eltham pharmacy and instead turned it into a “medicine and health depot” due to being unable to secure a required pharmacist.

Desperate needs called for desperate measures as it had become increasingly difficult to attract talent to a small rural town, she said.

Stratford Pharmacy like others was short of about around two qualified pharmacists, and had grappled with vacancies for the last two years.

Roberts said staffing issues had becoming a significant challenge following the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had forced qualified staff to leave the profession, while others had left the country for greener pastures overseas.

John Saywell, chief executive of RPM Retail - one of the leaders of a group of 50 pharmacies making up the Independent Pharmacy Group, said a lack of qualified pharmacists and technicians was stifling growth and putting small pharmacy businesses in a difficult position.

While Chemist Warehouse and Countdown pharmacies had long been blamed for the decline of community pharmacies, he said the critical staff shortage was bringing the sector to its knees.

The situation had now become critical and Saywell said he knew of up to 30 community pharmacies up and down the country that were facing the threat of closure.

The proliferation of corporate-owned pharmacies – the likes of Countdown and others offering consumers free prescriptions and pharmacists’ competitive salaries – had exacerbated the issue.

On Monday a group of Wellington pharmacies went to court to seek a review of decisions granting pharmacy licences to Countdown in Gisborne and the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiomata.

The group held the view that Countdown pharmacies were not under the full control of pharmacists as required by law and intentionally operated loss leading practises to attract consumers.

Saywell said pharmacy owners wanted clarification from health authorities on what the law intended in terms of effective control of a pharmacy - which had to be in the hands of a pharmacist owner, which seemed to be a grey area among corporate-owned operators.

“We seem to be getting into a two-tier pharmacy market where there’s owner-operators providing high levels of service and being in their stores to make sure that happens, and then there are corporate pharmacies who may not be doing the same standard of quality control,” he said.

Robyn Edie Countdown pharmacies are at the centre of a court case, which started this week.

Roberts said corporate-run pharmacies had added to the stress of finding qualified pharmacists as independent pharmacies could not compete with their employment packages.

She said community pharmacies wanted to offer the same attractive packages, however, Te Whatu Ora, Health New Zealand funding did not provide for this.

Pharmacist staff shortages were now impacting medical practises and had a flow-on effect for consumers who could not always get into their GP and get their scripts on time, she said.

“Unfortunately we also tend to bear the brunt of this,” Roberts said.

“It is ironic that we are getting offered awesome clinical contracts with Te Whatu Ora to assist the medical profession in the community (which we have been asking for a long time), and now they come [to us] when we have a national shortage of pharmacists, especially rurally.”

Supplied Stratford Pharmacy owner Lorraine Roberts says she was forced to close one of her pharmacies because of staff shortages.

Saywell said he hoped the court case would set a precedent and make health funding authorities “think hard” about the need for more pharmacies in certain areas before granting more licences.

“Granting more pharmacy licences, just because, dilutes the quality of the service by making existing businesses less viable.

“Business viability is an important part of the pharmacy sector being able to provide community healthcare and increasingly there isn’t enough funding for that.”

He said it had become much harder to be a profitable pharmacy.

“It is increasingly hard, and not just because of the low rates of remuneration that come from the DHBs, but because of increasing costs of being in business and increasing wage and salary rates for staff because of the shortage.

“We’re in a triple whammy. We’ve always had low remuneration for the dispensing part of the business, and have tried as a sector to make that up from retail activity, but now that there’s a lot more competition for the retail part of pharmacy then the community pharmacies simply cannot make ends meet.”

The headache of $5 pharmacy prescriptions

Chris Wilkinson, managing director of First Retail Group said free prescriptions were good news for consumers but for small pharmacies there was no option to offer the same savings.

The free prescription model relied on the business offering it to be able to make up that loss of revenue through the margin in other retail products or services, such as the flu injection, but Wilkinson said that was often not possible for small operators who did not have the budget to foot the bill themselves.

He said that was why there were so many unrelated retail goods, not normally associated with pharmacy, such as footwear, foodstuffs and cleaning products for sale at pharmacies.

Wilkinson said smaller pharmacies were unable to compete with big pharmacies and supermarkets on free prescriptions because they typically had lower margins.

Supplied John Saywell says pharmacists need to be included in the Government’s rapid work visa criteria for migrant workers.

“No matter how good an independent pharmacy is, the impact of an incoming discounter is felt as consumers check out the new stores and are attracted by headline promotions. This attraction can often transcend established loyalty and relationships which is particularly hard for pharmacists who have cared for their community,” he said.

Saywell said more prescriptions were being written every year, and that portion of business was growing and for most steady, however, the retail side they heavily relied on – largely the beauty products sector, had been in decline over the past 10 years in part as a result of the rise in online shopping and access to cheaper goods.

The community pharmacy sector typically experienced an up to 25% decrease in business when a nearby discount retailer such as a Chemist Warehouse or Countdown pharmacy opened, which often affected the business for up to two years, he said.

About 10 independent pharmacies had closed this year because they were no longer viable and there had been few new openings, he said.

“Free prescriptions are a big problem, but it has been around for such a long time now that pharmacies have found ways to still attract customers before, during and after a discounter opens nearby.

“It isn’t a level playing field. The discounters can run on much slimmer margins and are able to sacrifice that $5 charge per prescription and owner-operators can’t.

“It is a problem, but right now the workforce shortage is the bigger, more urgent issue.”

Saywell said the industry was missing at least 1000 qualified pharmacists, and he was shocked that these skilled workers were not included in the Government’s rapid work visa criteria for migrant workers.

“Every single pharmacy I work with is short of at least one staff member … the problem is every time someone is recruited to fill a gap, it leaves a hole somewhere else.”