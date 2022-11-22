Iwi's seafood company losses for third year in a row 'unacceptable'

Iwi-owned company Takitimu Seafoods has made a significant loss for the third year running, prompting the iwi chair to call for an independent review of the company’s performance.

Takitimu Seafoods has reported a loss of $5.5 million in the 2021/2022 year. It follows losses of $6.9m in the 2020/2021 year, and $3.5m in 2019/2020.

Takitimu Seafoods was incorporated in 2019 following the purchase of troubled company Hawke’s Bay Seafoods, which had been the subject of a lengthy court action that resulted in a massive fine of $1.08m for large-scale illegal fishing.

Takitimu’s sole shareholder is Kahungunu Asset Holding Company Ltd., which manages assets on behalf of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII), which has the mandate to represent the people of Ngāti Kahungunu and is the governing body for all aspects of the iwi’s development. There are 38,000 registered iwi members.

John Cowpland/Stuff Ngāti Kahungunu chairperson Bayden Barber. (file photo)

The poor financial performances led to a restructure of Takitimu Seafoods in May that resulted in the loss of 35 jobs.

This had been put down largely to Covid-19, which had led to the sudden cessation of all export sales of crayfish and seafood to China.

NKII’s recently released annual report stated that the downsized company had entered into a partnership with Moana NZ to provide fish through the Kahungunu quota allocation.

“While Takitimu Seafoods is not out of the woods yet, there has been a significant reduction in costs and losses in the current financial year to date compared to the 2021/22 year. There are several commercial initiatives underway to continue to improve the performance of Takitimu Seafoods as the year progresses,” the report stated.

Newly elected chair of Ngāti Kahungunu Incorporated Bayden Barber told Stuff there would be an independent review of the company.

SIMON MAUDE/STUFF The losses had been put down largely as a result of Covid-19, which had led to the sudden cessation of all export sales of crayfish and seafood to China. (File photo)

Barber, who replaced long-standing chair Ngahiwi Tomoana in elections in April, said the company’s performance had been “deeply concerning”.

“It’s unacceptable that we’ve had such significant losses in the last three years,” he said.

“We have brought on three new directors for the asset holding company [Ratahi Cross, Mike Devonshire and Alex Guilleux]. These are sharp commercial operators who’ve already had the opportunity to look through the issues at Takitimu,” he said.

The new directors would join Barber and incumbents Trevor Moeke, Heather Skipworth and Barry Wilson.

“The restructure has reduced the financial exposure of the company but it hasn’t been a silver bullet and more changes are needed. We’re looking to bring in an independent review of the company and have recommendations brought to the board,” Barber said.

“We understand change is needed. We’ll have our own opinions of what needs to happen, but having an independent view will help us and our directors come to sound decisions,” he said.

Barber encouraged iwi members to read the annual report and to go to the annual general meeting being held at Splash Planet this Saturday.

“There’s an opportunity for us to say ‘This is where we are as at the end of the financial year, and this is where we want to go and this is our plan to change what you’re currently seeing in the annual report’,” he said.