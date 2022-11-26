The bank where one in six staff is in the dogbox

Banks now publish data on how many of their staff have breached their codes of conduct.

Just under one in six​ people working in the National Australia Bank (NAB) group, which includes Bank of New Zealand (BNZ), are undergoing “coaching or other remedial actions”.

The NAB group had an average of 34,000​ full-time bankers during its latest financial year, but its annual report revealed 5453​ employees were undergoing coaching, or faced other unspecified remedial actions.

The figure was released with NAB’s profits results earlier this month, which saw BNZ earn a record profit of $1.4 billion, following ANZ’s record-breaking first $2 billion profit, and Westpac’s profit of $1.6b.

BNZ would not reveal its share of the NAB group bankers in the dogbox, but said they did “not directly scale to BNZ”.

READ MORE:

* Big pay rises not likely to follow NZ's jump in inflation, economists warn

* Excess profits and lack of competition play role in inflation story

* Heartland Bank staff go on strike for 'cost of living' wage increase



Like rival banks, NAB and its subsidiary BNZ have codes of conduct for employees, covering the behaviour expected of staff, including how they treat customers, and how they behave on social media.

NAB revealed 5788​ “breaches” of its code of conduct had resulted in formal consequences for employees, with its annual report noting that 168​ faced getting reduced bonuses, or having them stopped completely.

ANZ also published the number of breaches of its employee code of conduct, but despite being a larger banking group, it had 518​ amongst its 39,000​ workforce, with 95​ of them resulting in people being fired.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF PM Jacinda Ardern and Finance Minister Grant Robertson speak on banking during the caucus run.

Callum Francis, First Union finance organiser, said some bank staff believed code breaches had been used at times by banks to keep down bonus payments, or to justify smaller pay offers to individuals.

Despite banks’ high profits, the pay increases staff are getting this year does not match up to inflation, which reached 7.2% in the 12 months to the end of September, and continues to rage as the Reserve Bank tries to engineer a recession to bring it down.

Francis said union pay deals struck last year looked good at the time, but galloping inflation had eroded their value.

Westpac last year gave its frontline workers a 3.5%​ increase, with a further 3.5%​ this year.

BNZ gave rises of 4%​ last year, and a further 4%​ this year.

ANZ is giving staff a rise of 4.25%​ this year, and 4%​ next year.

Cost of living had started to rise last year, but, Francis said: “If we went back to even the end of last year, 4% was good.”

Non-unionised staff had to negotiate their pay individually.

A new round of pay negotiations was soon to begin, and banks did not appear to be planning on making inflation-busting offers.

“What we’re seeing across the finance sector is more often than not, employers are looking for 4% or maybe 5% as being the increase they would like to propose, or provide to people, even with the cost of living being so high for the last 12 months,” Francis said.

Getty Images ANZ banking group identified 518 breaches of its code of conduct during its last financial year.

“These organisations, which are for the most part, the most profitable in the country, they have a bigger obligation to lead the way in demonstrating what people should be doing with the profits,” he said.

Marc Figgins​, Westpac’s general manager for human resources and communications, said the bank would be working closely with First Union on new terms.

Both financial and non-financial rewards were to be considered. Staff had recently been given increased leave allowances, five days’ wellness leave and flexible and hybrid working.

Sometimes extras could prove to be less attractive in reality than on paper, Francis said.

Francis said BNZ had introduced a policy of six weeks’ leave for staff, but when Covid struck, and productivity gains from automation failed to fully materialise, people ended up working harder, and even using some of their extra holidays to stay on top of their work.

One BNZ banker, speaking anonymously, said BNZ management recently told staff if they continued complaining about the issue, the extra leave could be taken away.

Matthew Cullum​, BNZ’s general manager for “colleague strategy - people and culture”, said the 4% plus 4% collective deal covered approximately 30% of BNZ employees, with the rest negotiating for raises on an individual basis.

What they were offered depended on internal and external benchmarks, and their performance.

The anonymous banker, who was given a raise of less than inflation this year, said there was disappointment within BNZ’s workforce at pay offers.

“I find it pretty galling to be told on the one hand how well we've all done for the bank, and on the other hand there's not enough to keep us at the level,” the anonymous banker said.

They said BNZ staffers were now expected to do more of their work from the office, and the extra travel costs were adding to the pain of inflation.

“If I then consider the increase to my mortgage rates, food costs, etc, I'm going backwards like most of New Zealand probably is,” they said.