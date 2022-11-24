South Islanders set to be offered virtual GP, specialist services

A shortage of health workers means there will be no after-hours doctor on duty at Rawene Hospital; some Far North residents say their access to basic healthcare is so bad they're planning on leaving the region. (First published August 25, 2022.)

Healthcare technology firm Tend has bought a stake in a Christchurch-based medical group for an undisclosed sum.

Tend, founded by husband and wife entrepreneurs Cecilia and James Robinson, has taken a 50% share in Better Health, which operates 14 medical centres throughout the lower South Island.

Tend co-chief executive James Robinson and chief network officer John Macaskill-Smith will join the Better Health board, alongside existing directors David Jones and Dr Graham McGeoch.

The Robinsons are also co-founders of meal kit company My Food Bag.

App-based Tend allows users to access virtual medical consults with GPs and specialists and has three medical practices in Auckland.

The acquisition of Better Health will mark Tend’s first foray into the South Island, and take the company’s physical healthcare footprint to 17 locations. Better Health has about 100,000 patients on its books.

The technology platform was founded two years ago with aspirations to revolutionise the failing medical system. The platform aims to enable a gig economy style workforce and tackle the issues of staff shortages, burnout and wasted time on administrative tasks.

Entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson says the healthcare sector is yet to be revolutionised.

Co-chief executive Cecilia Robinson said from December, consumers could expect to see purple branding come to some of the 14 Better Health medical centres.

“Growing into the South Island is really important, and growing further afield in the North Island is critical as well because many practices across New Zealand have closed books and people are not able to access healthcare. That’s a very difficult situation for us as a country to be in,” Robinson said.

“Initially when we thought about Tend we thought we would be more of a virtual healthcare provider but what we realised very quickly was that we couldn't achieve our objective of making New Zealanders the healthiest people in the world or even delivering the best healthcare experiences through just being online, which is why we have acquired practices.”

Tend employs 100 staff and under the new arrangement would bring staff numbers to 500. It has kept the financials of the deal under wraps.

Cecilia Robinson said this was a milestone for Tend as it would enable the platform to improve its reach.

Tend makes doctors notes visible to the patient and charges $51 per consult for adults.

Tend founders and co-CEOs Cecilia Robinson and James Robinson.

“When we founded Tend I thought we’d be able to revolutionise and make change within a few years and what I have learnt is that this is something I will dedicate the rest of my life to.

“All of the smart technology that has been enabled across other sectors; [transport], banking, even dating, isn’t in primary healthcare, so bringing that to the forefront is going to make a huge difference. What I’m most excited about is how it is going to impact equity and access; how people will be able to access services that normally they don’t see.”

“In 15 years time without a doubt no matter what healthcare experience you have in this country will start on your phone on an app. In many instances that will be the Tend app, but there will also be other ones and that’s exciting.”