Women in sport still getting shortchanged on pay and prize money

Lydia Ko claimed the largest pay cheque in the history of women’s golf this week, but the prize was significantly smaller than male golfers regularly receive.

Just as the fuss over the gender pay gap in one sport dies down, another example rears its inequitable head.

Less than a week after New Zealand Rugby confirmed the Black Ferns would each be paid a $25,000 bonus for their World Cup victory over England, golfer Lydia Ko claimed the largest pay cheque in the history of women’s golf.

The world No 3 pocketed a record US$2 million (NZ$3.25m) for her win at the LPGA Tour’s season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

While Ko’s winnings set a new benchmark for women’s golf, the prize was significantly smaller than male golfers regularly receive.

Australian Cameron Smith​ banked US$3.6m for winning this year’s Players Championship, the richest event on the men’s golf calendar.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Stuff spoke to people on the streets of Christchurch about Saturday's world cup final and the lack of fanzones for the women's game.

This year’s US Golf Open winner, Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick​, had a US$3.15m payday, while US Masters champion Scottie Scheffler​ took home US$2.7m.

The discrepancy in prize money and pay is not unique to golf or even usual in sport.

Research released by Sport NZ last year showed a 15% gender pay gap in professional sport, significantly higher than the gap of 9.2% across all industries.

It also found more women than men saw poor remuneration as the main barrier to progression in sport.

Sport NZ chief executive Raelene Castle​ said the research was a starting point for positive change.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Black Ferns celebrate with the trophy after winning in the Rugby World Cup 2021 at Eden Park in Auckland.

“Much of what the survey tells us doesn’t come as a surprise, but it gives us line of sight into the current state of the sector,” she said.

Castle said Sport NZ was “committed” to closing the pay gap and would continue to support the sector to address equity issues.

Women's sport advocate and Counties Manukau Rugby Football Union director Arizona Leger​ said it was time for honest discussion on pay parity and investment in women’s sport.

"The first thing that needs to be done is the opportunity to have some really honest conversations within our sport industries, to really understand and be open to the feedback of what it's going to take to be able to progress women and girls in sport,” Ledger told the World Conference on Women and Sport in Auckland this week.

In some sports those conversations are already happening and progress being made.

New Zealand Cricket closed the pay equity gap in July, with both men and women now receiving the same pay for the same work, on the same day.

The new men’s and women’s combined agreements will see the White Ferns and domestic women’s players receiving the same match fees as the men across all formats and competitions.

That means both Black Caps and White Ferns players will get $4000 for international one-day games, and $2500 for international Twenty 20 matches.

The highest-ranked White Ferns can now earn up to $163,246 a year (up from $83,432), while the top-ranked women’s domestic players can make up to $19,146 (up from $3,423).

Photosport Sophie Devine and the White Ferns celebrate winning the bronze medal match at the Women's T20 Cricket Competition. New Zealand Cricket now pays men and women the same pay for the same work.

It is a different story in rugby union where, despite the Black Ferns being the best-paid women’s team in the world, men still make significantly more.

Rob Nichol​, chief executive of the New Zealand Rugby Players Association, said about 40 contracted Black Ferns 15s players earned remuneration packages of between $70,000 and $130,000.

“These remuneration levels are commensurate with [men’s] Super Rugby wider squad and draft players,” he said.

“To give some context, based on the media reports this is above what the English women’s players would earn in a 12-month period, even factoring in any bonus payments they earn at the Rugby World Cup.”

However, the Black Ferns’ pay package is still dwarfed by the remuneration for the All Blacks, with some of the top-ranked men reportedly earning more than $1m a year, plus bonuses and extra fees.

In a World Cup year, those bonuses can include a hefty sum for making the final and an even larger payout for securing the title.

If the All Blacks had won the Rugby World Cup in Japan in 2019, each player would have pocketed a $150,000 bonus, made up of a $35,000 payment for making the final and a further $115,000 for the win.

The Black Ferns, on the other hand, were initially not in line to receive any monetary bonus for this month’s World Cup win.

New Zealand Rugby has since confirmed a bonus pool of almost $1m had been created and players would each be paid a $25,000 bonus for the victory.

Getty Images All Black brothers Jordie, Beauden and Scott Barrett pose with the Bledisloe Cup. Some of the top-ranked All Blacks reportedly earn more than $1 million a year, plus bonuses and extra fees.

NZ Rugby chief executive Mark Robinson​ said the organisation wanted to “do the right thing” and was investing $40m across provincial unions, with a focus on improving women's and girl's rugby.

“We know there's always expectation to do more and to do better and faster, but we feel like we're in a good space and now just have to ... capture this momentum and move forward really quickly,” he said.

Former Black Fern and Stuff columnist for the Rugby World Cup, Honey Hireme-Smiler​, said it was time NZ Rugby “stopped paying lip service” and stumped up to recognise its most successful, prolific and world-dominating team.

“[There should be] more international games for the Black Ferns, bigger investment into their player contracts, resourcing, whānau support, education and mental wellbeing,” she said.

“Make them full-time professionals with the same incentives as the All Blacks.”