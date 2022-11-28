BNZ's conduct code revealed: The consequences faced by naughty bankers

Bank of New Zealand has the highest customer satisfaction scores. It also has a stringent internal surveillance of its bankers.

ANALYSIS: Bank of New Zealand doesn’t publish its code of conduct for employees for the public to see, but a copy obtained by Stuff reveals the tight control the bank maintains over its bankers.

All banks have employee codes of conduct designed to protect banks’ reputations, and reduce the chance of getting on the wrong side of financial regulators, says First Union finance organiser Callum Francis.

“The banks monitor everything, because they think that if they can’t prove that their employees have done everything in their power to act in the best interests of the customer, they are going to get into trouble,” Francis says.

Insight into banks’ surveillance cultures came from banking group annual reports earlier this month, when National Australia Bank (including BNZ), revealed 5788​ breaches of its codes of conduct by workers, and ANZ revealed 518​ breaches, leading to 95 of its bankers getting fired.

READ MORE:

* Departing financial watchdog Everett proud of laws requiring fair treatment of customers by banks and insurers

* Former PM John Key may have to relinquish banking role

* Laws will levy 'strong' fines on banks, insurers



Francis said the surveillance cultures at the banks stepped up after banking scandals in Australia, and the conduct review of banks in New Zealand.

Bank codes of conduct set out expectations for staff, but Francis says banks have a very black and white view of what constitutes a breach, including minor failures such as a stressed call centre staffer hanging up on a call as a result of overwork.

BNZ’s 34-page​ employee code of conduct, stamped confidential, details the values and behaviours chief executive Dan Huggins says defines the bank’s culture, which has earned it the highest customer satisfaction of the big five banks.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Leader of the Opposition Chris Luxon and Nicola Willis addressing media around banking.

“We act with honesty, integrity, and fairness; we speak up, escalate any concerns, and admit when we have made mistakes. We consider customer and colleague fairness in every decision,” the code begins.

Snooping ban

Bankers have a window into customers’ money lives, and the code of conduct bans “browsing, snooping, or ‘taking a peak’ into customer accounts”, including those of family, friends, colleagues, and celebrity customers.

There is a ban on doing business for family or friends, and also on BNZ bankers using the systems to do their own banking, requiring them to do it in the same way as customers.

Case studies in the code include bankers dismissed for looking at the accounts of colleagues, an actor, noisy neighbours, and even a friend who they were worried might be gambling his way into financial trouble.

Teasing, sexual misconduct

“You work in a small team, and recently a graduate Jesse, has joined your team. You’ve noticed that some of your colleagues have taken to teasing and laughing at Jesse on occasion,” another case study says.

Everyone must always be treated with respect and dignity, the code says. “Your colleagues have gone too far,” it says. “You need to speak up.”

Another case study reads: “David was at an off-site, work-organised function. During the function he consumed a lot of alcohol, and tried to grab his colleague Priya around the waist and kiss her. Later in the evening he made sexually inappropriate comments to her.”

123RF Christmas party season is here. Banks like BNZ have clear expectations that they will be sober, courteous affairs with no unwelcome sexual advances.

In the case study, David breached the code of conduct, and a disciplinary process was begun.

Abusive, offensive behaviour

Bankers can be fired for using BNZ devices and systems to view sexual or offensive material, or spreading “profane, derogatory, discriminatory, or harassing comments or threatening or abusive language”.

“Greg is going through a messy separation from his partner. It has been discovered that he sent numerous abusive tests and emails to his ex-partner using his work email and phone,” one case study says. He gets fired.

“BNZ monitors all employee use of BNZ-issued devices, and BNZ information systems, and conducts regular audits of employee access to customer accounts,” the code says.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff Monitoring and analysis of bank transactions has uncovered thousands of concerning messages hidden in the reference fields

The code also bans bankers from talking to media without authorisation, posting BNZ-related material on social media, or doing anything on social media that could damage the bank’s reputation.

Not stuffing up your own finances

“As an employee of BNZ you are expected to manage your own financial affairs in a way that promotes the trust and confidence of BNZ,” the code says.

Bankers who find themselves in financial difficulty can ask the bank’s Employee Financial Assistance Programme for help. The service is confidential.

Every BNZ banker’s personnel file has a “conduct gateway” colour code. Someone who has breached the code may have their green code changed to amber, or red, and that can affect whether they qualify for a bonus.

The bank pledges to act fairly when investigating potential code breaches.

No hard-selling

One code case study centres on banker “Liam”, who is concerned his boss is encouraging the sale of products to customers he believes they can’t afford.

He raises his concerns with his manager’s manager, but nothing changes.

The code says Liam should call the BNZ “whistleblower” programme, which is run by KPMG. Under the Protected Disclosures Act, Liam’s tip-off will be kept confidential, and he will be protected from persecution by his managers.

Other whistleblower case studies encourage dobbing in workplace bullies, and suspicious transactions.

The catch-all behaviour clauses

Any personal conduct at work, or in bankers’ private lives, which harms BNZ’s trust and confidence in an employee, or has the “potential” to harm the bank’s reputation may constitute misconduct.

So can negligence, frequent lateness, unauthorised absence, failure to dress appropriately, or a breach of any BNZ policy, or procedure.

The code contains a list of 31 types of serious misconduct that can result in summary dismissal.

They include causing serious harm to the bank’s reputation, dishonesty, bullying, harassment, discrimination, and violent behaviour, regardless of whether these things happen at work, or in bankers’ private lives.

BNZ employees must tell their managers about any crimes they are investigated for, or prosecuted for, during their time working for the bank.