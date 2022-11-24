Big stockpiles of goods held by manufacturers could mean big bargains for consumers

Shoppers could benefit from bigger than usual price cuts if businesses are forced into fire sales of excess stock.

A new industry report on inventory levels shows New Zealand manufacturers are holding more than twice the value of stock compared to pre-pandemic levels, and they are making lower returns on sales.

Software company Unleashed used data from its inventory management system to track 1168 New Zealand SMEs, and chief executive Gareth Berry says it’s clear effort to overcome supply chain issues have created other problems.

The value of stock on hand had risen from $360,581 in the third quarter of 2019 to $776,580 for the third quarter this year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff ASB senior economist Mark Smith talks about spending trends, and expectations for Black Friday.

“Holding more inventory may be good for reducing shipping delays, but for businesses it means huge amounts of capital tied up in stock that they now can’t spend elsewhere.”

Sectors worst affected were those dealing in sport and recreation gear, plastic and rubber products, electronics, chemicals, and building and construction.

In some cases businesses were so short of space, they had resorted to storing goods and materials in shipping containers in their car parks.

The majority of firms had seen a drop in overall profitability, and manufacturers were also paying almost 10% more for their goods compared with the start of the year, Berry said.

On the plus side, delivery times to customers from receipt of an order were back to pre-pandemic levels of around nine and a half days.

Supplied Unleashed chief executive Gareth Berry says that even though supply chain issues have eased, the damage is already done for manufacturers left with packed warehouses at a time when consumer spending more depressed.

Pressure could really come on manufacturers holding large stocks of products with a limited shelf life, such as food, and consumer goods, such as clothing or electronics that risked becoming dated or out of fashion, Berry said.

With inflation and rising interest rates depressing consumer spending, businesses may well have to consider some serious discounting, which could begin with Black Friday sales and continue through the Christmas period.

“The tipping point will come where they essentially need to do a fire sale to get rid of stock to free up cash flow, so they can afford to pay wages, utilities, etcetera.

"There will be a point where prices come down in favour of consumers because businesses cannot afford to hold excessive amounts of stock for extended periods of time.”

Andy Jackson/Stuff “I’m looking forward to the Black Friday sales to see how deep some of the discounts go, and if it’s more than 50%, you can guarantee there’s a lot of excess stock people are trying to move,” says Unleashed chief executive Gareth Berry.

Although shipping times and costs had dropped, the damage had already been done, Berry said.

“What started as a supply chain crisis appears to have evolved into an inventory crisis.”

The situation in New Zealand was closer to the UK where the value of stock held had doubled, but a stark contrast to Australia where it had only risen 11.5%.

Berry said the jump in UK inventories “aligned perfectly with Brexit” as people importing from Europe faced with more paperwork and red tape, and decided to buy in bulk.

Australia appeared to be more resilient economy with manufacturers opting to purchase more raw materials locally.