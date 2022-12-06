Nelson ebike business soon may be selling 35,000 bikes a year in Europe

Hybrid Bikes managing director Frank Witowski says there's no magic bullet to becoming an entrepreneur. “I'm not somebody special. I'm just somebody driven.”

Things are on the up and up for Frank Witowski, the managing director of Hybrid Bikes.

Witowski has just returned from a trip to Europe, where he’s been checking out the factory in Slovakia that he says will be able to pump out up to 35,000 Hybrid ebikes per year, once he has got the parts sorted.

The company now has bikes in Australia, Germany and Britain. European riders don’t ride in the same way Kiwis do, Witowski said, “because they haven’t got trails on their doorstep.”

“Their commute is mainly going from A to B to work, on the train, on the bus, carrying the things underground. It’s kind of a commuter style rather than an all terrain range.”

Knowing the market and listening to customers, he said was key to being successful in business.

“The only way to make sure you don't blow your money is actually going there and talking to the people who you want to sell your bikes and to talk to them about what works and what doesn't.”

In Europe for instance, they want puncture resistant tyres as standard, while in New Zealand they would be optional.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Hybrid Bikes managing director Frank Witowski: “we’re not a high spending company”.

Bike stores in Germany might have 1000 bikes on the shop floor – a massive range to choose from. Witowski estimates he has sold 450 bikes in the Nelson Tasman area, and around 2000 nationally.

The company has been going from strength to strength – it was a finalist in the Climate Action Leader category of the Sustainable Business Awards last month, has been listed as the 47th fastest growing business in the country in the Deloitte Fast 50 – the only ebike company which has made it onto the list.

It also recently had an ebike placed into the MOTAT Museum of Transport and Technology in Auckland.

Witowski was keen to spread the word about his carbon fibre framed ebikes, which he said only two or three companies in the world were making.

He featured in the December episode of the Flying the Fern podcast, which tells the stories of well-known Kiwi businesses delivering products and services that are made, grown or designed in New Zealand, and was interviewed for #nzentrepreneur, an online magazine for entrepreneurs, startups and SME business builders in October.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Frank Witowski became suspicious that thieves were ringing his Nelson business looking for chargers for stolen ebikes.

Demand was on the up as people considered what they could do about global warming and rising fuel costs.

“People who have never considered riding, they consider it now,” Witowski said.

“If everybody would leave their car and jump on a bike, what a big difference that would make.”

For would be entrepreneurs in the community, he offered encouragement. Anyone can do it, he said.

“There's no magic bullet ... I'm not somebody special. I'm just somebody driven.”

Witowski’s bikes are still literally put together in his garage. All part of the plan, he said. Both Witowski’s wife and daughter, a chartered accountant, work in the business, and they employ Jim Matthews to work as a business developer and chief mechanic.

“If you have a business with more staff, more overheads, you are more vulnerable,” he said.

“We're not a big spending company and we keep our overheads down, [so] it means we can offer a good retail value.”