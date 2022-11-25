At this business workers decide what they and their colleagues are paid

After the completion of a contract, Greaterthan teams of between two and five workers divvy up profits of anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000.

While many co-workers don’t trust each other with the food in the office fridge, one business is allowing its staff to decide how much each of them gets paid.

Greaterthan is a global consultancy business that advises corporations on workplace culture, but the business’ own culture is unique, especially when it comes to remuneration.

Unlike a normal business in which wages are set when they are employed, staff at Greaterthan negotiate the pay they think they and their colleagues deserve, after a project is completed.

Greaterthan partner Mary O’Keeffe​ said the unconventional method had changed the way the business operated.

READ MORE:

* Fair Pay Agreements 'just New Zealand catching up with the rest of the world'

* Employers to get $350 payments for staff awaiting Covid test results, but unable to work from home

* Living wage for RSE workers unlikely to be matched for Kiwis, industry says



“It has raised the awareness of what equitability, and fairness looks like. Because it is such a transparent and open process, it adjusts peoples behaviour to think about the collective, rather than the individual needs,” O’Keeffe​ said.

Greaterthan had three workers based in New Zealand, and another 76 overseas.

None of the 79 workers had a base salary and their wages were entirely made up of a share of the business’ profits.

The percentage of the profits each worker received was decided by their co-workers, O’Keeffe​ said.

Following the completion of a contract, the teams of between two and five workers would divvy up profits of anywhere between $10,000 and $50,000, she said.

“There’s no doubt that this practice in the wrong hands could be dangerous. Because at the heart of it, it relies on an understanding of how we show up as humans, and participate in projects together,” O’Keeffe​ said.

The business followed a strict process involving each worker to make sure wages were divided fairly, she said.

First the workers met to discuss what they felt they had contributed to the project. They also were asked to share their personal financial situation, and the current major expenses in their household, she said.

Supplied Mary O'Keeffe is a partner at Greaterthan, a business consultancy company where employees decide how much each of them is paid.

Then each worker went away and privately allocated what they felt they, and their colleagues deserved to earn as a percentage of the profit.

The workers then came together and shared what they had allocated themselves and everyone else.

That was followed by a final round of consensus in which every worker settled on the agreed percentage for themselves and their colleagues.

Because every worker was involved in making a decision on how the money was distributed it encouraged people to think about the business as a collective unit, O'Keeffe said.

Money was often a taboo subject, and by bringing the conversation of remuneration into the open, it made staff feel more connected.

Supplied Auckland University of Technology human resource management professor Jarrod Haar says asking your co-workers to set your wages was a foreign idea in New Zealand work culture.

Auckland University of Technology human resource management professor Jarrod Haar​​ said it was potentially dangerous to put your entire income in the hands of your co-workers.

In a culture that had elements of toxic masculinity, and a 9% gender pay gap, a remuneration system like this was at risk of promoting unconscious bias, he said.

But if the system was not applicable to a worker’s entire wages, but instead focused on supplementary bonuses, it could work to increase high performance in the workplace, he said.

“This system would allow you to penalise a lazy person in a group. They probably only have to be stung once to realise that there are different norms in this team, and they will have to be consistent in their performance,” Haar​ said.

The system was less like New Zealand culture, and more like that of a United States tech start-up, he said.

But transparency of the decision-making at Greaterthan was likely to curb any unfairness that could be played into the system, he said.

“When you know your decision will be out in the open it would likely change what you said. The openness would temper the ego that one might expect in this scenario,” Haar​ said.