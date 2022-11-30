Bed and breakfast operators fear damage from regulation moves

B&Bs already have to abide by health and safety rules, and are concerned about the prospect of any further council regulation. (file photo)

Bed and breakfast operators are concerned that efforts to increase the regulation of short-term rental accommodation could harm their businesses.

In November, moteliers called for the national regulation of Airbnbs, or short-term rental accommodation, which they said was contributing to the shortage of long term rentals.

They also called on regulators, at a national level, to ensure properties were meeting quality and safety standards, and potentially paid commercial rates.

The Bed & Breakfast Association members should not be confused with Airbnb operators, association president Donna Brooke said. Bed and breakfast members usually hosted guests in their house.

Brooke called on councils to “ensure they don't inadvertently harm the many high-quality B&Bs that are attracting valued visitors to their communities” in their efforts to exert more control over non-hosted accommodation providers.

Amanda Horak and Mike Savill shut down Heights House, their Nelson bed and breakfast, because of the pandemic, and said they probably wouldn’t be reopening for another year or two due to other commitments.

If the council required further regulation, they would shut down for good, Horak said.

“We wouldn't do it. If we're going to have to go under all that kind of stuff, we're not going to do it again,” she said.

“We're not going to go through all that crap to have two rooms. I mean, we're talking two rooms. It's not like we're doing a whole bunch of rooms here.”

Ah House Nelson City B&B owner Mark Alderson said they “would not be happy” if they were subject to further regulation.

“We pay tax on what profit we make, we’re doing our bit. I think we are doing sufficient and we certainly don’t want to do anymore.”

HOMED The Flowerpot Bay lodge is one of the most remote places in the country.

If, for example, the council required them to have a resource consent, that would “definitely have an impact”.

“It’s a huge worry because it’s been a tough time for everybody. Hospitality across the board and other industries are finding it really hard ... with visitor numbers and staffing issues.”

Supplied Bed & Breakfast Association president Donna Brooke.

Brooke said the B&B sector attracted the “high value” visitors that Tourism Minister Stuart Nash said he wanted for New Zealand, and was just starting to recover after a tough few years when they were unable to host international visitors.

The confusion over the booking platform Airbnb was “frustrating” for professionally run B&Bs, she said.

Airbnb did not represent the hosted accommodation sector – rather it was a booking platform.

"Hosted B&Bs are not contributing to the rental accommodation shortage. The B&B Association works with its members to get every single property quality assessed and has a rigorous assessment programme of its own.”

“All current health and safety protocols are followed by our members, who must comply with council regulations covering the number of guests they can accommodate, and food safety rules."

The sector prided itself on the quality of service it offered, and this was reflected in the “glowing reviews” many of their B&Bs received, she said.