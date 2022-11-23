Reserve Bank hits panic button with 0.75% interest rate hike and bleak forecast

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr will front up for questions on the bank’s decision at a media conference at 3pm that will be live-streamed by Stuff.

The Reserve Bank has raised the official cash rate by 75 basis points to 4.25% and is forecasting the rate will peak at 5.5% next year after a further rise in inflation and a year-long recession.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley described its latest monetary policy statement as “very hawkish”, noting it had also discussed the potential for a 100bp hike.

Before the announcement economists had been divided on whether to expect a 75 basis point or a 50bp rise, but with the majority tipping a 75bp hike.

Its last monetary policy statement in August implied that the official cash rate would peak at 4% in February and would remain at that level next year and throughout 2024.

But its new forecast implies the OCR will reach 5.5% by the middle of next year and stay at that level for about 15 months before starting to decline.

Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr said the bank’s monetary policy committee, which he chairs, agreed the OCR needed to reach a higher level to ensure inflation returned to within its target range.

Annual inflation was last measured by Stats NZ at 7.2%, but the Reserve Bank is forecasting it will rise still higher, to 7.5% in the December and March quarters, before dropping to 5% by the end of next year.

It is also forecasting four consecutive quarters of mild GDP decline, commencing in the three months to the end of June, and another six months of zero growth after that.

STUFF What does the official cash rate mean?

The Reserve Bank forecasts suggested the economy would contract by a total of 1% over that period.

“Core consumer price inflation is too high, employment is beyond its maximum sustainable level and near-term inflation expectations have risen,” Orr said.

The New Zealand dollar spiked half a US cent higher at about US 61.9c in the immediate wake of the highly hawkish monetary policy statement.

National Party finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said it was ominous the Reserve Bank was “not only forecasting a year-long recession, but it believes inflation has not peaked, and will still be higher at the start of next year than it is now”.

“This spells yet more worry for the growing group of Kiwis being kept up at night concerned about the growing size of their mortgage payments,” she said.

Tuffley said the Reserve Bank’s forecast that the OCR would peak at 5.5% was “considerably ahead of market pricing ahead of the meeting”.

The central bank’s focus was very much on the inflation objective and it was “demonstrating a clear rush”, he said.

Westpac said the big surprise was the bank’s forecast for the official cash rate.

“The Reserve Bank sees inflation as deeply embedded in the New Zealand economy. It now believes that a recession will be needed to bring inflation back within the 1-3% target range in the coming years,” it said.

Westpac said its current forecast was for a 5% peak in the OCR by early next year.

“In our view this remains sufficient to bring inflation under control, with borrowers about to encounter substantially higher retail interest rates in the coming months,” it said.

“However, the risk is clearly for a higher peak in the near term, given the Reserve Bank’s inclinations.”

Council of Trade Unions economist Craig Renney said there was a chance that the Reserve Bank was talking up how bad things were going to get as a way to slow the economy and do some of the work that interest rates would otherwise have to do.

But he said the pain of what lay ahead for the economy would be highly unevenly distributed.

“If you’ve recently purchased a home or you’re about to come off a very low fixed-term rate on your mortgage you are about to feel it. If you have debt that has a variable interest rate of any sort you’re about to feel it.”

There were also generational aspects to the impact, he said.

“Younger people tended to have more debt. Older people with more assets or money in the bank might actually benefit from the higher interest rates.

“We’re heading into much choppier economic waters.”

But he said New Zealand was in a good position internationally.

“If you had to start from anywhere, starting from where New Zealand is, is probably better than where the US, UK, Europe or even Australia is.”